Dahmer: productions to see if you liked the series about the killer that sweeps Netflix

Dahmer is the new series about the serial killer that is sweeping Netflix. Released in September, the story is about the man who killed 15 people (including children) with methods such as mutilation, cannibalism and necrophilia. Through ten episodes, Jeffrey’s origins are recounted from his perspective and how the police set him free when he saw him harmless after arresting him, a fact that made him go on a killing spree for several years.

This series caught the attention of many subscribers, who finished the first season quickly and expressed their approval on social networks. Below is a list of productions similar to Dahmer for any viewer who wants to consume more content of this style.

Dahmers (2002)

“A man. 17 bodies. 957 years. His story is finally told. A butcher. An animal. A monster. Jeffrey Dahmer murdered young homosexuals, dismembered them and ate part of their bodies. […] Based on the true story of one of the most famous serial-killers in history”, reads the synopsis of this other version of the killer, who this time is played by Jeremy Renner.

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Starring Ross Lynch, this production, which also recounts the atrocities committed by the iconic homicide, focuses on “a teenager out of place, dealing with high school and a ruinous family life. He picks up roadkill, spots a man running through his neighborhood, and confronts his unstable mother and his well-meaning father. He soon begins to attract attention at the institute. […] As he nears graduation, Jeff spirals out of control, edging ever closer to insanity.”

American Horror Story (2011 – Present)

The horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy (who is also the creator of Dahmer) has numerous characters, stories, and settings with different storylines, while some of them are inspired by true events.

This fiction features Evan Peters (the protagonist of Dahmer) in most of the seasons, but with different roles. Among the most prominent are Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Cult and 1984.

The Act (2019)

Based on a true story, the plot centers on “Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee. Her quest for independence ends up opening Pandora’s box, which ultimately results in murder.” The series features Patricia Arquette, Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress for the role of Dee Dee.

Candy (2022)

Through five episodes, this miniseries starring Jessica Biel and set in the eighties, in Texas, tells the story of the murderer Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend Betty Gore with an ax.

Des (2020)

“Follow the trail of the arrest and subsequent investigation to find the victims of notorious UK serial killer Dennis Nilsen. Known as ‘the gentle killer’, Nielsen was a civil servant who spent five years murdering teenage boys and young men he met on the streets of London between 1978 and 1983. He earned their trust by offering them food or overnight accommodation in his north flat. From the capital. The victims of him were often people who were homeless or living on the margins, cast out of society”, details the synopsis of him. (NA)