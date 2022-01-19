DAI CAMPI – Salernitana, now the positives are 8! Zapata, Gosens, Insigne, Orsolini, Arnautovic… – SOS Fanta

The Italian Cup matches continue between today and tomorrow. Then the new Serie A round will begin on Friday, with the anticipation of 20.45 between Verona and Bologna. Below are the news coming from fields and newspapers in a fantasy football key between injuries, returns and possible line-up changes:

⚠️ The announcement of Cagliari: two positive players, including Cragno

SALERNITANA – Another positive about Covid-19 among the players of the Salerno, who will face Napoli on Sunday. Here is the official statement of the club: “The US Salernitana 1919 announces that, following the swabs carried out today, another player tested positive for Covid-19. The currently positive team members are eight ”. Here the new protocol of the FIGC.

INSIGNE – Lorenzo Insigne accelerates and tries the return in extremis before the break for the national teams. Surprisingly, the Napoli captain pushes to return earlier than the initial plans. Unveils it today on Corriere dello Sport: “The mission is to return on Sunday, in time for the derby. Lorenzo Insigne, out of the match with Sampdoria due to a distracting low-grade injury to his right adductor, aims to return with Salernitana after having missed Fiorentina in the Italian Cup and Bologna in the league “. And confirmation also came from the pitch for Spalletti: “Insigne played part of the personalized work in the field and part in the group“, it is read. The return with Salernitana can become a reality, the next training sessions will be decisive. Customized on the field instead for David Ospina.

GOSENS AND ZAPATA – Gian Piero Gasperini is waiting above all for the return of the two luxury injuries to Atalanta. We are talking about Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata. So Fabio Gennari on Tuttosport on the two recoveries: “Gosens he is the most anticipated man since he has been missing for 4 months due to a double muscle injury (tear) that put him in the pits at the end of September: his recovery is progressing well, but before seeing him in top form again it is likely that it will be necessary to wait a few more weeks. Zapata he is already training with his teammates, but he will be back at full capacity after the break ”, we read. Duvan has in his sights the resumption of the championship on February 6 against Cagliari (unless there are surprises it will be available), Gosens will return in the second half of February except for surprises (he tries for the February 13 match against Juve).

🟢 Berardi was positive at Covid but has already returned negative

ARNAUTOVIC – Marko Arnautovic yes or no against Verona? The decision will be made by the player, Sinisa Mihajlovic and his staff only in the next few hours. At the moment the Austrian is to be considered in doubt, as revealed by the Corriere dello Sport: “It must be said that today Arnautovic’s presence on Friday evening in Verona is far from certain, in practice, the speech is this: if he shows that he feels better on a little but sure physical level, Mihajlovic will not give up, but in the event that the Austrian striker does not give encouraging signals from here to the game, it is very likely that Sinisa will end up not employ it. Of course, even at the cost of having to send Diego Falcinelli back onto the field, who until the day before yesterday was out of the squad waiting to find accommodation in this January market. And the reason for this choice would be clear: better one with all his limits who slams, runs and chases than one who in his DNA would have the ability to make a difference with his plays but who in the last few games if he hasn’t been even a burden for the team, we are close to it ”, we read.

BOLOGNA – Said of Marko Arnautovic, for which a decision will be taken close to the match, important news arrives from the infirmary. Here is today’s report from Bologna: “Two days after the Bentegodi match, the team had a tactical session with tests of net conclusions. Jerdy Schouten and Riccardo Orsolini they trained regularly with their teammates, differentiated by Mitchell Dijks ”.

SASSUOLO – The Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionysus spoke thus to Mediaset after the Italian Cup: “Scamacca? It is quiet, absolutely. I feel like saying that no one will go away anymore, there are a few days left. Scamacca e Raspadori they will end the season at Sassuolo. We need them and they need Sassuolo too. They are finding more and more space, they are growing. Raspadori has played more in mid-season than in all of last year. Scamacca is becoming a holder ”.

CAGLIARI – The Cagliari coach Walter Mazzarri spoke to the microphones of Mediaset after the defeat in the Coppa Italia against Sassuolo: “I’m very happy. There were guys who hadn’t played for a long time and some rookies, against a quality team like Sassuolo. Too bad for the goal disallowed for a millimeter offside, we would have played until the end. I’m glad we all tried to press and play according to our idea of ​​football. There is something new every day. He felt bad today Lykogiannis for a gastroenteritis, I hope it is not Covid, yesterday they stopped two (Cragno and Deiola, announced today as positive, ed). Let’s go on until the match against Fiorentina. Joao Pedro in the national team? A call-up to the national team is always one more stimulus, but Joao always has stimuli. He deserves this call, he works and he is a complete player ”.

MILAN – This morning, Milan resumed training at Milanello after the rest day granted yesterday by Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri team has started preparing for Sunday’s match against Juventus and for the first time since he recovered from Covid, Alessio Romagnoli is back to training in a group. It lets you know milannews.it.

EL SHAARAWY – Here comes Stephan again El Shaarawy after the flat rate on the last day. The Pharaoh, absent due to muscle fatigue, he returned to training in a group today and will therefore be available to José Mourinho. Good news towards Lecce in the Italian Cup and especially towards Empoli.

SAMPDORIA – The most involved in the Italian Cup did a regenerative work in the gym; session of an abundant hour, mainly technical-tactical, on field 1 for all the other Sampdoria available, including Albin Ekdal and Valerio Verre. On the individual front, specific individual recovery on field 2 for Emil Audero; therapies and physiotherapy for Fabio Quagliarella; recovery programs for Mikkel Damsgaard and Maya Yoshida.

SPICE – Team divided into two groups, unloading for those who played the match on Monday and field work for the rest of the team. Differentiated precautionary seat for Arkadiusz Reca released early in the match against Milan following a shoulder injury.

