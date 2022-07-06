Daiene Berdoldi overcame brain cancer and told her legacy in book ‘Behind the scar’

Businesswoman and coach founded Essencial Coach in 2016, a company focused on intrapersonal and interpersonal communication for the veterinary market

Our positive woman is Daiene Berdoldi, veterinary doctor, businesswoman, coach, speaker and author of the recently released book “Por Trás da Cicatriz”. Daiene tells us about her career and the transition process, as well as her dreams and her biggest achievement, after beating brain cancer two years ago. “My greatest achievement, in addition to considering myself a miracle given the challenges I faced, was being able to launch my book ‘Behind the Scar’ two years after the discovery of brain cancer, as it is an immense challenge to put the right words to describe our feelings. and which line to follow. The result of my book moves me a lot, because I managed to put what I went through and, mainly, to portray the countless happy moments I lived, as well as my marriage even after 44 days of surgery and two infected stitches in my head, in addition to passages in the hospital and during the treatment that were very joyful and overcoming”, he said. Berdoldi also states that her biggest dream is to become an international speaker to “take my knowledge to as many people as possible. Make my professional mission come true, which is to transform people through my knowledge so that they become happier”.

1. How did your career start? I started working very early, when I was 11 years old. Even before graduating as a veterinary doctor, I was already working in a veterinary drug distribution company. After some time, I joined a company in the animal feed business. The daily life in the commercial area no longer made me so happy, as it took almost four years to face traffic, goals, among other things). So, I decided to accept the challenge of taking care of my father’s family business, taking on the position of managing director of a metallurgical company, where I stayed for five years. When I realized that my mission there had ended, I decided to look for something that could add my experience as a business administrator with the veterinarian, because I learned a lot taking care of something so different, in which we started several processes, including the import and export of products, besides the collaborators and everything that involved bureaucratic processes. So, I took an introductory course for the veterinarian in the industry. From there, I started to work as a business consultant in a management consulting company focused on the veterinary market. There I found myself. He was very happy, but eight months later the owner of the company suffered a stroke and left him unable to work. With that, the company unfortunately closed. So I decided to train myself technically and in 2016 I founded Essential Coach. I took numerous courses to become today a coach, speaker, consultant, training instructor, Practitioner, Empretec and DISC analyst of the CIS assessment. In addition to my book ‘Por Trás da Cicatriz’, released in March 2022, I co-authored the book “Veterinario de Sorte”, in 2020.

2. How is the Essential Coach business model formatted? Today I can say that my company specializes in intrapersonal and interpersonal communication for the veterinary market, despite having clients from other markets as well, because people are people everywhere, so I work on improving communication based on neolinguistic programming, root of 80 % of a company’s challenges and consequent errors. I customize my services according to the demand that the client needs, because most of the time, entrepreneurs understand that the problem is in one place and I make them see that it is not always that way, I go to the essence so that the transformation is effective and lasting. I’m also working on a project with a partner to launch a course for veterinarians who are starting their careers and for those recently graduated who still haven’t managed to define a professional path of action.

3. What was the most difficult moment in your career? The most difficult moment was giving up the family business for a new career, because it was an unknown world and I thought that the five years I had dedicated to the industrial branch would have been wasted. But today I thank you, because I was wrong.

4. How do you balance your personal life versus your corporate/entrepreneurial life? I have always been an extremely organized person. I don’t give up leisure time with my husband and friends, because that’s what recharges me. When I met my husband, our routine was totally different. He was employed at the time for 19 years at a multinational, working in the company’s first shift, that is, a completely daytime life. Therefore, I decided that, in order to live more moments with him, I should change my routine. So I start my day very early, organize my work and schedule to end around 4 pm to spend more time with him. Of course, there are times I have to give up, like giving lectures or night meetings, but always with great caution and control. I can’t live without my physical agenda and I also make a calendar to double-check appointments, and I also use my cell phone agenda for reminders and I have a shared agenda with my husband for the couple’s personal appointments, which has worked very well. It is worth mentioning that I have no collaborators, I occasionally hire partners to help me with the work, so the care is redoubled, as it is centered only on me.

5. What is your biggest dream? My biggest dream is to become an international speaker and be able to take my knowledge to as many people as possible. Make my professional mission come true, which is to transform people through my knowledge so that they become happier.

6. What is your biggest achievement? My greatest achievement, in addition to considering myself a miracle due to the challenges I faced, was to be able to launch my book “Behind the Scar” 2 years after the discovery of brain cancer, as it is an immense challenge to put the right words to describe our feelings and emotions. which line to follow. The result of my book moves me a lot, because I managed to put what I went through and, mainly, to portray the countless happy moments I lived, as well as my marriage even after 44 days of surgery and two infected stitches in my head, in addition to passages in the hospital and during the treatment that were of great joy and overcoming.

7. Book, film and woman he admires. The book that helped me understand many things was “You Can Heal Your Life” by Louise Hay, and I always refer to it to help coachees and myself. The movie that always moves me is “The Pursuit of Happiness”, with Wil Smith. Some women inspire me, but Angelina Jolie and Princess of Wales Diana are women with a lot of drive and determination for me.

