Daily consumption of dark chocolate, here’s what it can cause

A team of researchers wanted to verify the effects of daily consumption of dark chocolate on the psychological state, in particular on the mood, of people by carrying out a very interesting study whose results were published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry. The researchers focused in particular on the effects of consuming dark chocolate on the so-called ‘gut-brain axis’.[1]

The experiment

The researchers carried out a randomized controlled study on several dozen healthy adults aged between 20 and 30. They divided the subjects into three groups: 18 participants had to consume 30 grams per day of 85% cocoa chocolate; 16 participants had to consume the same amount but of chocolate with 70% cocoa; 14 subjects then represented the control group consisting of participants who were not supposed to consume chocolate. The members of the groups who had to eat the chocolate had to consume 10 grams at a time three times every day in the same time slots. The participants did not know the percentage of cocoa in the chocolate pieces they received.

The experiment lasted three weeks during which the researchers measured mood status using standard tests and carried out analyzes of the gut microbiome, including by sequencing of fecal RNA.[1]

Discoveries

The researchers found that daily consumption of dark chocolate tended to enhance the negative effect in the first group, the one whose participants consumed 85% cocoa chocolate and not the second group, 70% cocoa.

Negative affect, or negative affect, is a personality variable characterized by negative emotions and a poor self-concept. Having low levels of negative affect means being calmer and more serene, having more self-confidence, having a more positive view of the world and in general having more enthusiasm.[2]

They then discovered a higher level of intestinal microbial diversity in the 85% cocoa group. Particularly in the intestines of the members of the first group there were “significantly elevated” levels of Blautia obeum and reduced levels of Faecalibacterium prausnitzii.[1]

Improvements in mood linked with increased bacterial diversity

The researchers found that improvements in negative affect were linked with greater bacterial diversity in the gut and greater abundance of Blautia obeum. According to the researchers, dark chocolate provides prebiotic effects by restructuring the diversity and abundance of intestinal bacteria and this, in turn, improves this emotional state via the gut-brain axis.[1]

The gut-brain axis

The gut-brain axis is a bi-directional biochemical signaling system within the human body that runs between the brain and the gut. Its existence has been proven by several studies, many of which have been published over the last few years.

Scientists are in fact realizing that intestinal bacteria seem to have a much more important role than previously considered in relation to different aspects of the human body, which in the past were difficult to connect to the intestinal microbiome, even to the brain and therefore to the psyche. .

