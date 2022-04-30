Daily fatigue and chronic weakness may not depend on the change of season but on the deficiency of this lesser known but vital vitamin for the liver and pancreas

Spring which is now turning towards summer and the hot days are starting to bring a little tiredness. If the animal world adjusts with the change of hair, humans often have to resort to supplements. Let’s put in the vagaries of the weather, recently also quite frequent, and the difficulties of our organism increase. We get up with a few degrees and after a few hours there are more than 20. It is logical that our body finds it more difficult to start, just like the engine of a car. Extra doses of vitamins and minerals may therefore be needed, but only with medical advice. It is never advisable to take even simple supplements of our own, due to the risk of some contraindications that we do not know. Today we will deal with a vitamin, the lack of which could be confused with the typical seasonal symptoms.

The gasoline that leaves the cells towards the body

Daily fatigue and chronic weakness could therefore be the sign of a lack of this lesser known but basic vitamin. As this medical study points out, vitamin Q or coenzyme Q is less known and advertised, but of absolute importance. We could compare it to a petrol station or a power plant capable of delivering energy to our entire body. In fact, among its tasks there would be those of transporting energy from the cells to the rest of the organism. In this sense, vitamin Q is essential for the daily action of:

heart;

liver;

pancreas;

kidneys.

This is why its deficiency could cause us long moments of weakness, fatigue but also breathing difficulties.

In addition, therefore, to delivering energy to our entire body, according to the researchers this vitamin would also be an excellent antioxidant to slow down the aging process. Both mental and physical. Usually, being one of the vitamins most present in meat, we should not be deficient. If we are not particularly fond of meat, this vitamin is also abundant in tuna and salmon, sardines and mackerel. But also in the delicious seafood. An adult would need between 3 and 5 mg of vitamin Q daily. However, this figure should then increase with age. Here’s another important reason doctors advise against giving up meat protein after a certain age.

