Daily focus on epidemiological situation and vaccinations | Piedmont Region | Piedmontinforms

Monday 4th April

Vaccinations

2.259 today (at 94 the first dose, at 321 the second, at 1,612 the third).

Since the beginning of the campaign, inoculate 9.792,329 doses, of which 3,328.631 as second e 2.839,228 as a third party.

So far administered 19,223 fourth doses to the immunosuppressed (232 today is 2.989 doses of Novavax.

Epidemiological situation

Positive: 2,566 (of which 2278 antigen tests)

Positives / Swabs: 9.6%

Buffers: 26,675 (of which 24,662 antigen tests)

Ordinary admissions: 625 (+7 compared to yesterday)

Intensive Care Admissions: 31 (+0 compared to yesterday)

Deaths: 2

Sunday 3 April

Vaccinations

553 today (at 58 the first dose, at 96 the second, at 384 the third).

Since the beginning of the campaign, inoculate 9.790,050 doses, of which 3.328.328 as second e 2.837.585 as a third party.

So far administered 18.990 fourth doses to the immunosuppressed (15 today is 2.883 doses of Novavax.

Epidemiological situation

Positive: 1,724 (of which 1,472 antigen tests)

Positives / Swabs: 9.5%

Buffers: 18.108 (of which 15,937 antigen tests)

Ordinary admissions: 618 (+16 compared to yesterday)

Intensive Care Admissions: 31 (+3 compared to yesterday)

Deaths: 1

Saturday 2 April

Vaccinations

2.286 today (to 135 the first dose, at 380 the second, at 1,709 the third).

Since the beginning of the campaign, inoculate 9.789.496 doses, of which 3.328,241 as second e 2.837.197 as a third party.

So far administered 18.975 fourth doses to the immunosuppressed (62 today is 2.883 doses of Novavax.

Epidemiological situation

Positive: 2,665 (of which 2,343 antigen tests)

Positives / Swabs: 7.8%

Buffers: 33,999 (of which 31,002 antigen tests)

Ordinary admissions: 602 (+6 compared to yesterday)

Intensive Care Admissions: 28 (+2 compared to yesterday)

Deaths: 5

Friday 1st April

Vaccinations

2,588 today (at 93 the first dose, at 344 the second, at 1.981 the third).

Since the beginning of the campaign, inoculate 9,787,204 doses, of which 3,327,884 as second and 2,835,483 as third.

So far administered 18.913 fourth doses to the immunosuppressed (170 today is 2,846 doses of Novavax.

Epidemiological situation

Positive: 3.109 (of which 2,666 antigen tests)

Positives / Swabs: 9.5%

Buffers: 32,826 (of which 29,730 antigen tests)

Ordinary admissions: 596 (-2 compared to yesterday)

Intensive Care Admissions: 26 (+4 compared to yesterday)

Deaths: 3

