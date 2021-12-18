Daily gestures that ruin your teeth: here are which ones to avoid

When damaged, the effects affect the whole body. It is essential to take maximum care of it. Expert advice to follow every day

At the forefront of our face, teeth are important: “They have an aesthetic role, they are essential for chewing, but also for diction – he explains Clotilde Austoni, dentist specialist in odontostomatological surgery C / O IRCSS Galeazzi – University of Milan -, good reasons to take maximum care of it. Certain apparently harmless daily gestures damage them irreparably “.

Baking soda instead of toothpaste

“The various uncredited voices recommend replacing, in brushing the teeth, the toothpaste with baking soda to make them whiter. Bicarbonate is abrasive, it has no whitening power, at most it stains. The grains it is made of can remove stains, but scratch the tooth enamel until it is consumed, creating serious damage and the enamel “Scratched” it becomes rough and stains more easily “.

Excess sugar in the diet

“Frequent consumption of sugary foods is detrimental to oral health and well-being. Bacteria feed on sugars and produce acids. If the intake of sugars and food in general is very frequent during the day, saliva fails to counteract the acidity produced by bacteria and the teeth demineralize. Also watch out for carbonated drinks even more harmful, if taken with high frequency: the acids contained corrode the teeth “.

Beware of water and lemon

“Taking this drink daily means letting go tooth contact with citric acid contained in the lemon: this is able to corrode them. The result? Sensitive teeth, thin and yellow once the enamel has worn off, the underlying dentin which is yellow shines through ”.

Damage from smoking

“Due to nicotine, tar and all other toxic products, the negative effects on the mouth can be severe. Yellow teeth, bad breath, and easy plaque and tartar buildup are just the tip of the iceberg. Smoking is a risk factor for periodontitis, also known as pyorrhea, promotes the proliferation of anaerobic bacteria And increases the risk of implant failures. The heat caused by the cigarette represents a continuous trauma that can lay the foundations for the development of oral carcinomas “.

Biting your nails

“This simple apparently harmless gesture often dictated by stress and nervousness is harmful to the teeth: in the long run they wear out. The cuticles are more susceptible to pathogens which can cause the classic giradito- patereccio, that is, severe inflammation. Attention also a excessive use of chewing gum, harmful to health: can overload the muscles of chewing creating possible problems in the temporomandibular joint “.

Bad oral hygiene

“Brush your teeth it requires the right technique and adequate tools often unknown. Incorrect washing promotes the accumulation of bacteria responsible for periodontal diseases, infections that damage the gums, tooth decay. In proper oral hygiene the toothbrush alone is not enough: to remove bacterial plaque between one tooth and the other, where the bristles of the toothbrush cannot reach, it is necessary to use dental floss for narrow spaces and pipe cleaners for large ones“.

