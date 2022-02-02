Daily Mail – Juve poisonous cobra, Paratici hypnotized. Tottenham desperate

The Daily Mail against the Tottenham transfer market: “Juventus were like a poisonous cobra in the transfer window in January”

Tottenham’s choices in the transfer market caused a lot of discussion, especially in England. The English club directed by Fabio Paratici has in fact chosen to bet everything on two Juventus redundancies, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, in a total transaction of approximately 60 million. The Daily Mail, a well-known English tabloid, spared no sound criticism of the Spurs for this choice: “Juventus was like a poisonous cobra in the January transfer window: it hypnotized its victims and launched with a fatal bite to the neck, in this case, of Fabio Paratici and Tottenham.

In Italy there is a lot of curiosity about how Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur can become fundamental in Antonio Conte’s 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1, given the poor results obtained in the last 18 months. They are both very young and both still inexperienced despite the many appearances in Serie A. Juventus have been very careful to exploit the decision-making problems of the Spurs, who seem excessively dependent on the choices of Conte and Paratici. They are two highly qualified men who have never looked for low cost offers but large markets, able to reach their seasonal goals as soon as possible.

Tottenham was in desperate need to move into the transfer market because Antonio Conte is in a hurry to build a team equipped to reach one of the places still available for the next Champions League. The frenzy of the last hours of the transfer market has perhaps generated too many expectations on two players who in Italy have had a performance as normal players and not as top players. Paratici has chosen players that are difficult to buy from his club and also due to the refusals of the players initially chosen he was not able to give Conte the best choices of him, a demonstration of bad strategy.

18 months at Juventus have devalued the overall quality of Kulusevski who has discovered that he is an unsuitable player to fill specific roles: he is not a pure winger because he can barely make convincing crosses and has no eye for goals. The feeling is that Paratici chose Kulusevski out of desperation: he didn’t know who to buy to please the demanding Count and chose to bet on the Swede. Kulusevski is not a top player but he can become one. The problem, if anything, is the role that will be assigned to him. In the national team he plays as number 10, behind a strong and powerful striker, and if Conte chooses this role for him without creating too many tactical problems, Kulusevski will finally be able to prove his worth “, concluded the tabloid.

