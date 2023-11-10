Daily or pathological amnesia? 6 warning signs to see a specialist

The brain changes signals with age. Some amnesia is benign and some is pathological (iStock)

it is commonly called Alzheimer’s ‘The memory disorder‘, because in its most typical form it begins with Oblivion, Therefore any failure of this capability is generally a matter of concern. However, it is important to highlight that not all memory problems are related to degenerative diseases. So, taking into account that the brain changes over the years, how can we distinguish between normal amnesia and pathological amnesia?

doctor ricardo allegriThe head of cognitive neurology at Flaney explained in a recent note to Infobae: “Forgetfulness is the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, but it is also normal as we age. Hence the importance of distinguishing what a person is General of one Disease, That is, it declines with increasing age. cognitive function,

“The Oblivion (recent memory loss) and inconsistencies (not being able to remember the name) have some specific cognitive changes Ageing“, he indicated. Therefore, The brain changes and signals with age, In other words, if you start to notice that your memory isn’t as sharp as it used to be, there’s no need to panic; It’s just a part of aging. And it’s not just those who society considers “old.”

“Here’s a very disappointing fact: We start losing neurons at age 30“the doctor said Michael RosenbloomNeurologist Washington University Center for Brain Wellness and Memory Medicine, USA. “Over time, we become less efficient Learn And Memorization, And for me, it’s because of the cycle of life: When you’re young and a student, you need to learn more information and get those systems working. “They’re well-prepared ahead of time, but as you get older, it becomes less important,” he said.

Experts say that neurons begin to die at the age of 30, which affects the ability to remember over time (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Dr. Allegri added: “Like all organs in our bodies, the brain faces aging, a progressive decline in biological efficiency that is not attributable to disease; increasing difficulty in the organism’s possibility of adaptation; Fragility increased and susceptibility to diseases increased.

And he added: “Old age is defined by the so-called ‘Age related changes’ which are part of normal aging, Thus, at the brain level we observed volume reduction and neuronal loss, which was more pronounced in certain regions such as the temporal lobe and hippocampi,” Allegri said. Thus, although the brain changes over the years, some memory problems may indicate something else.

Dr. Allegri explained: “In gentle oblivion, the subject does not remember a situation or part of a word and later recalls it spontaneously or with help. The subject is more concerned about forgetting than about his surroundings. An example is when someone is talking and their name doesn’t come up, but we know who we are talking about. After some time, that name suddenly comes in front of us while driving a car or some situation brings it in front of us. This is a common amnesia.”

Forgetfulness may be the beginning of Alzheimer’s disease, but it is also common in older people (pictorial image infobae)

Instead, in pathological forgetfulness “The person does not remember the entire situation due to which he is not able to recover later. Questions or comments are repeated over and over again. subject is gnostic (He is unable to recognize or minimize what is happening to him) and this makes him more anxious than the people around him. A typical example is if I went to dinner at an elderly relative’s house last night and this morning I called her and she said: ‘We haven’t seen each other in so long.’ The doctor indicated, “It’s a pathological amnesia (he doesn’t remember anything recent or the entire experience and this was not made easier by my call).

The United States National Institute on Aging gives examples of normal aging versus Alzheimer’s on its portal:

It is normal as we age:

– Make a wrong decision from time to time

– Forgetting to make monthly payments

– Not remembering what day it is and remembering later

– Sometimes I don’t understand which word to use.

– losing things from time to time

In benign amnesia, the person does not remember a situation or word and later recovers spontaneously or with help (Getty Images)

Instead, Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the following conditions:

– Making bad decisions or taking wrong decisions most of the time

– Having trouble paying monthly bills

– Losing track of the date or time of the year

– having difficulty maintaining a conversation

– Frequently losing things and not being able to find them

It is important to take care of your overall health to reduce the risk of problematic memory loss.

Some types of failures to remember are unusual and may be a sign of larger problems:

1. Difficulty in learning new things. “The most common thing in our society is to have a new device and not understand it,” the doctor said. Charles BernickA neurologist at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at the Cleveland Clinic.

Experts say it’s normal to take some time to get used to a new cell phone or laptop, but if it’s a completely impossible task, you should consult your doctor.

2. Problems doing and understanding things that used to be easy. “For example, forgetting recipes that used to be easy to prepare,” Bernick said.

Another big area where people may see atypical amnesia? Finance according to Bernick. This can include forgetting to pay bills, paying bills twice, not understanding how finances work.

In pathological amnesia, a person is unable to remember a situation and is unable to recover from it later (Illustrative Image Infobae)

“If the person really starts to struggle, or even find day-to-day activities a little more difficult, that should be a red flag that something is going on,” Bernick said.

Other worrying signs would be burning food due to poor personal hygiene, missing doctor’s appointments and forgetfulness, Rosenbloom said.

3. Forgetting conversations quickly. It is impossible to remember everything that was said and there should be no problem if you do not remember conversations from time to time. When is it a cause for concern? According to Rosenbloom, when arguments are quickly forgotten.

He said, “Normally, when you say something you hope that you will at least be able to remember it… But, let’s say an hour goes by and the person forgets it, then it “Worrying.” He added, “They have to remember it at the end of the day too, so that’s a red flag for me as well.”

Cognitive functions decline with increasing age. (pictorial image infobae)

4. Getting lost in familiar places. It’s completely normal to get lost from time to time, he said, but “a red flag could be being lost in your hometown and not finding your way.” ulrich mayer, professor of neuroscience at the University of Oregon. For example, getting lost while going to the supermarket or on the way home would be symptoms for consultation.

5. Repeat stories over and over again, It’s normal to repeat yourself from time to time, telling stories or facts to people who have heard them before. But if this is done often then it can become abnormal.

In particular, if you’re “repeating questions or stories to yourself on the same day or sometimes within a few minutes,” according to Carrion, this could be a sign of abnormal memory loss.

Some medications can affect memory, even over-the-counter medications. It’s best to consult your doctor (Getty)

6. Loved ones give signs that something is wrong. “If a family member or friend says they’re worried about our memory, try not to get defensive. Instead, take the concern seriously,” the mayor said.

In other words, it is more likely that a loved one will be able to quickly detect problems such as repeating stories in everyday life.

For example, pregnancy-related memory loss. Many women experience forgetfulness or concentration problems during pregnancy and the postpartum period, informally known as a mood disorder. “Mother Brain”.

“Although the exact cause of ‘mummy brain’ is not fully understood, it is believed to be influenced by a number of factors associated with pregnancy And this early motherhoodCarrion said,hormonal fluctuationschange of Dream due to pregnancy or newborn care, and Emotional and physical demands of parenting “Those are among the factors that can influence.”

Experts warn that lack of personal hygiene, not visiting a doctor and burning food due to forgetfulness are warning signs (Photo: Saber Vivir)

According to Bernick, the first thing doctors look for when a person complains of memory loss is medicines What are you drinking? “Some can affect memory, even over-the-counter ones,” Bernick said.

Beyond drugs, the mayor said Deafness Could be a factor. “This can lead to distractions and not enough information to continue the conversation,” the mayor said.

Therefore, if you have hearing problems, it is best to wear earphones As soon as possible “because the longer you wait, the harder it will be to use them productively,” Meyer said.

“It is important to remember that although some memory loss is normal, significant and abnormal memory loss should not be ignored,” Carrion said. “Early detection and diagnosis of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease can lead to better management and possible treatments.”

Many women often have memory or concentration problems during pregnancy and the postpartum period, a temporary problem known as “mom brain.” (Getty Images)

“One of the problems we have, and one I’ve seen in my career, is that people wait until it’s too late,” Rosenbloom said.

It is also important to take care of your overall health to reduce the risk of problematic memory loss.

“We know that for people who have other medical conditions, primarily diabetes or high blood pressure, treating those disorders and keeping them well controlled really helps brain health,” Bernick said.

The mayor said that Regular exercise and nutritious food They are also important. “Taking care of yourself physically (and mentally) can help you maintain your memory and avoid any problems.”