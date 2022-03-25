Daily routine of Elon Musk, owner of Testala, to achieve success

Elon Musk is one of the richest men in the world who for a few years has been leading, along with Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, the first positions of the specialized business magazine ‘Forbes’, thanks to the fortune he has achieved with his tireless work.

Although the South African usually lives below the poverty line and even sleeps on a broken mattress, in 2021 the publication ranked him in second place among the people with the most money in the world, having to his credit a fortune of 190,500 million dollars.

The 50 year old programmer divides his time between managing his companies Tesla, Space X, The Boring Company and Neuralinkand as you might guess, he’s a very busy executive who does his best to balance his professional and personal life.

During several interviews that the businessman has granted over the years, He has revealed how he tries to go about his day to day to stay healthy and alert in order to meet the goals he sets for himself.

This is Elon Musk’s daily routine

The billionaire tries to stay in shape by exercising daily, lifting weights and practicing some martial arts such as taekwondo, karate, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.. In a podcast, the businessman said that he usually works between 85 and 100 hours a week, so he would like to be able to do without exercise to dedicate that time to his companies, but he recognizes the importance of training physically.

Dinner 2 to 3 hours before going to sleep

The CEO of Tesla told the New York Times that he only has six hours to sleep, so avoid eating or drinking alcoholic beverages 2 to 3 hours before bedtime to have optimal rest. However, the South African admits knowing the consequences of not sleeping at least seven hours a day, which highlights the development of obesity and diabetes.

Divide your time into 5-minute blocks

Just like Bill Gates, Elon Musk divides his time into a series of 5-minute slots to increase his productivity. According to the digital magazine Inc, the businessman even eats lunch in five minutes or less, usually during a meeting so you don’t waste too much time on your multiple tasks.

To keep your daily schedule tightly controlled, Musk forgoes most phone calls and only uses email and text messages, answering only the really important ones.

This tech genius is known to spend enough time before bed reading to get guidance and inspiration for his activities. When I was a kid in elementary school I read ten hours a day. According to a scientific study, reading improves confidence, decision-making, empathy, and even prevents depression.