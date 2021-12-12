Daily spending with Bitcoins? Here it is done in complete simplicity thanks to the Crypto Smart Market

From electronics to clothing, here are the main brands that join the platform.

Use virtual currencies in the real economy in a totally safe and transparent way. This is the main novelty of Crypto Smart Market, the first peer-to-peer payment method through cryptocurrencies in Italy and Europe.

Crypto Smart Market was created by Crypto Smart, an Italian exchange company founded by Umbrian entrepreneurs Alessandro Frizzoni, Alessandro Ronchi, Claudio Baldassarri, Massimo Zamporlini and Alice Ubaldi. The innovative application represents an absolute novelty in the European cryptocurrency landscape: for the first time in Italy, in fact, cryptocurrencies will be able to be used in the real economy.

By accessing the site cryptosmart.it, in the section Market, it is possible to buy gift cards from the best brands of Italian large-scale distribution, from electronics to clothing, without any intermediation.

Crypto Smart Market: how buying through virtual currencies works

The user, after registering, has the possibility to choose among many brand, to be identified, to speed up the search, also through product categories. All this happens through gift cards. You enter the site, in the market section, where the best brands of Italian large-scale distribution, fromelectronics to clothing, will make gift cards available to customers, without any intermediation.

After registering, the user can purchase one or more cards and indicate the person who will use it. The recipient receives a text message to their mobile number that contains a pin code, to be presented at the time of purchase, both in physical stores and on e-commerce sites.

Crypto Smart offers the possibility to buy, sell and hold the main cryptocurrencies and digital assets in maximum security and transparency, distinguishing itself for being a service suitable also for non-professionals and in general for all those who want to approach the world of cryptocurrencies for the first time.

“We wanted to create a service that can make cryptocurrencies usable in everyday life – he said Alessandro Ronchi, Crypto Smart founder – This is to all intents and purposes a new payment method that will revolutionize the consumer’s perception of cryptocurrencies, gradually increasing the level of trust and credibility in an instrument that is still little known and about which many still harbor doubts “.