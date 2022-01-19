Daily Star: “Pogba away from United, the club has decided: no contract renewal”

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) – The Manchester United in all likelihood it will lose to zero Paul Pogba in June: after investment of 89 million pounds in 2016 to take it from the Juve , the management of the Red Devils has decided not to extend his contract expiring this year. According to the British newspaper Daily Star, he remembers as the real Madrid may be a destination that intrigues the French, the footballer and the company have decided to end the adventure and let the player go away to zero, as happened the first time. With this in mind, the coach of Utd Ralf Rangnick revealed to be also willing to put it on display so that the midfielder can be facilitated to move to the merengues.

Rangnick admitted that Pogba, who is ready to return after 10 weeks of absence with a thigh injury, will be able to use United to show his skills in the coming months in order to more easily get a deal with real Madrid. The Red Devils coach said: “TOMy coaching contract will also expire in the summer. Both of them we have the same goal and the same ambition: to be as successful as possible in the next three or four months “. And he concludes: “For me it’s not a question if a player has an expiring contract, the question is how much he still wants to be part of this group, how emotionally and physically he still feels on board. “