Daisy Dove Bloom is already one year old and Katy Perry celebrated him with a sweet message

27 August 2021




It’s already been a year since Katy Perry she became a mother!

The 36-year-old singer welcomed Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom, 44 years old, the August 26, 2020 and so yesterday the little girl celebrated his first birthday.

For the occasion, the singer posted a short but meaningful tribute on Twitter: “A year ago is the day my life began … Happy first birthday my Daisy Dove, my love“.

Katy Perry gave an update on the baby three months ago, telling that he started to crawl and put his first teeth.

This summer, little Daisy Dove was on vacation in Italy with famous parents and with stepbrother Flynn, the son Orlando Bloom had with ex Miranda Kerr and who is 10 years old.

First they stopped in Venice, where they met Harry Styles who would stop and play with the baby. Later they returned to our country, for a few days in Capri.

Katy and Orlando they got back together in late 2017 and early 2018, after the first attempt failed a few months earlier.

They are betrothed because the actor asked her for her hand on Valentine’s Day 2019, with an epic marriage proposal aboard a helicopter. Katy Perry has revealed publicly of being pregnant through the video clip of “Never Worn White” in March 2020.

ph: getty images


