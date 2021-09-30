VENICE – It must be admitted: cult novels like Daisy Jones and The Six not often seen. Released in March 2019, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller acclaimed by the New York Times tells the story of the rise and fall of a (fictional) 1970s rock band, with a truly original touch: it’s structured like a transcript of a music documentary. In July 2018, months before the book was released, Amazon had already ordered a 12-episode series based on Daisy Jones and the Six. The adaptation will be produced by Reese Witherspoon under the banner of her prolific company, Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon has been a fervent supporter of this project and admitted she picked the novel for her book club last year.

THE FIRST DAY ON SET – The shooting of Daisy Jones and The Six began on September 27 in Culver City, California. The protagonist, Riley Keough, posted on IG a series of behind-the-scenes images from day one, including a post from the reunited cast saying, appropriately, “Daisy Jones and the Six”. Co-stars Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone also shared the first day of set, the latter with a long and enthusiastic comment under a post: “March 2020 we got shut down one week before production. A year and a half later, we finally start our long awaited first day on this show. We cannot wait to give you sex, drugs, rock and roll, and a whole lotta drama #daisyjonesandthesix et’s go to the 70s man !!! “. As previously mentioned there will be 12 episodes, presumably lasting 50 minutes each. Loading... Advertisements

THE PLOT – Judging from what we know about the book, the adaptation will be a delightful blend of gossip, love triangles, and 1970s nostalgia. The story will be made richer only by the passage to the screen: all the lyrics of the songs, carefully analyzed in the book, will be matched to the melodies. But what will we see? Daisy, an aspiring rock star, who sneaks into clubs dreaming of singing one day in front of the general public. As he begins to make a name for himself in the industry, he will eventually join The Six, thus forming Daisy Jones & The Six. However, as famous as they are becoming, the band will not be ready to fly yet. Because? You will see …