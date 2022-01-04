Dakar 2022 | Audi evaluates a complaint against the wrong road book

Carlos Sainz arrives cold at the Alqaisumah bivouac, where the whole Dakar caravan has gathered after the cancellation of the marathon stage due to the heavy rains that had fallen in the previous days, initially scheduled for today. Still with the bitterness of having lost two hours in yesterday’s stage in the 333 km ring around Ha’Il, today’s third place does not tear a smile from the Spanish champion.

“It was a smooth stop. Starting this way, we had to pass at least fifteen cars. The sand was wet so we saved ourselves the dust. This helped us. Let’s say it was a quiet day. We only had a small problem with a shock absorber, but nothing major. Now we will try to understand better ”.

With the dream of writing a new page in the history of rally raids and finishing in the now vanished Top 5, Carlos Sainz speaks in a tone that does not suit the fighting and warrior soul that distinguishes him. “At this point I take the race one day at a time”.

Looking at the standings, after yesterday’s deblacle, today Audi Sport sees three drivers in the top 10 of the stage with Sainz third at 5’52 “behind the winner Sebastian Loeb, Peterhansel fourth and Ekstrom ninth.

“The goal is to finish and get to know the car better. Every day we discover something more ”. The thought still goes to the controversy on the road book.

“I trust Lucas (Cruz), he’s the one who takes care of all the navigation”. With almost 80% of the drivers at the start having lost, the Sainz case is not in fact isolated.

However, Audi has not yet filed a written complaint. “Considering that the Dakar is the first round of the world championship, the road book must also be of the same level. They ask a lot from the Houses and we demand the same from the organizers – Sven Quandt said -. We know it is not easy, but it is necessary ”.

Will there be a complaint? “So far we have only talked. We confronted each other, but we have 24 hours from when the results are published, which has not yet been done. However, you must know that the road book cannot be contested by regulation ”.

But was the mistake there? “Then we the note in question was incorrect. Then we have to say that there were only two cars and very few bikes that found the right direction without hesitation. Maybe they are just smarter and then they deserve the result – quandt jokes – one thing is certain, the road book must be corrected because a navigation error in a round of the world championship can determine the conquest or loss of the title “.

We are not yet at the level of Formula 1, but the Cross Country Rally does not need to be talked about for a missing Cap or way point, but rather it must attract more and more fans for sporting and technological enterprises such as Audi’s challenge to Dakar with the first electric prototype.

As for today’s stage, Quandt comments: “We are happy to have the three cars in the Top 10. It is a positive day. Now the goal is to finish. In a race like the Dakar, every kilometer is essential because it allows us to collect the data we will need for the next year ”.