Dakar 2022, Carlos Sainz celebrates Audi: “Team victory”

Imposing himself in the third stage, the Spaniard takes an electric car to the top for the first time in the history of the raid and signs his 40th personal success in the competition: “This race is a total challenge. The accounts in the end”

He smiles with the sly air of someone who knows a lot, but wants to keep his feet firmly planted on the ground to stay focused, Carlos Sainz. On the third attempt, the driver born in 1962 managed to hoist his Audi in front of all the contenders, winning the stage and his 40th personal success in the Dakar. An even tastier triumph because it was obtained with the RS Q e-tron, the prototype powered by three electric motors derived from Formula E: it is the first time in history that an electric car has won a stage in the Dakar.

team success – A great satisfaction for the House of the four rings and Sainz’s first thought is then entirely dedicated to his group: “I am very happy not only for the victory, but above all for the team because I know how much work is behind it, how much time, how much mental effort, how much difficulty. Winning with a car like this is a ‘nice’ thing … “. Sainz is satisfied, perhaps even more so considering that somewhat turbulent start in the tests that had yielded no more than 8,500 km traveled. Now the car seems to have found a good reliability instead: “We are on the first day, we still have to see – Sainz preaches caution, but the improvements are evident -. On the first day we had a small temperature problem that has risen too much, but the rest went well “.

40th seal – And it went well on a personal level as well, because Sainz achieves his 40th success in the Dakar, a milestone that makes him sum up the meaning that this competition has for him: “For me it is a total, personal, team, lots of people. Especially now that I’m a veteran. ” While happy, Sainz, now in his fifteenth Dakar this year, tries to stay on track and project himself to the next race: “I prefer to do the analyzes at the end”. The one who is proud and unbuttoned is the son, the Ferrari driver Carlos Junior, who crowns his father on social networks and lets himself go to a certificate of esteem. “This victory is special for him. There is a lot of work behind the scenes. Congratulations.” And to this thought also Carlos Senior can only have reacted with a smile. Out loud.

January 5, 2022 (change January 5, 2022 | 09:26)

