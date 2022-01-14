Dakar 2022, collision with a truck, French mechanic died during a transfer

The accident occurred right on the last day of the race, during the transfer that brought competitors and assistance from the Bisha bivouac to Jeddah, where the podium ceremony of the 44th edition was held on the circuit that hosted Formula 1 a month ago. . Around 11.30 in the morning, at kilometer 234, on a very busy road, a PH Sport team Gmc pick-up collided with a truck. In the very violent impact, the entire front part of the vehicle was destroyed. In the impact, the driver of the car, the Frenchman Quentin Lavalée, died. He was 20 years old.