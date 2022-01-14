Dakar 2022, collision with a truck, French mechanic died during a transfer
His name was Quentin Lavalée, he was 20 years old: the violent collision between the pick-up he was driving and a truck on a road near Jeddah was fatal. The passenger was injured, with bruises to the chest and abdomen
The accident occurred right on the last day of the race, during the transfer that brought competitors and assistance from the Bisha bivouac to Jeddah, where the podium ceremony of the 44th edition was held on the circuit that hosted Formula 1 a month ago. . Around 11.30 in the morning, at kilometer 234, on a very busy road, a PH Sport team Gmc pick-up collided with a truck. In the very violent impact, the entire front part of the vehicle was destroyed. In the impact, the driver of the car, the Frenchman Quentin Lavalée, died. He was 20 years old.
an injured
–
His passenger, the Belgian Maxime Frère, was injured and was transported consciously to the National Guards Hospital in Jeddah. From what was reported, he suffered an abdominal and thoracic contusion. Lavalée in this Dakar was the chief mechanic of the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 ex Ari Vatanen, who raced in the Dakar Classic with the crew made up of the French Fanny Jacquot and William Alcaraz.
January 14, 2022 (change January 14, 2022 | 14:41)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED