Dakar 2022. D3 Barreda, Honda, and Loeb, BRX, at Al Qaisumah – Dakar

TOl Qaisumah, East Saudi Arabia, January 3. UFN, Uniofficial Flash News. It is another day that aroused no particular suspicion. Instead already the 180 kilometers of transfer with a cold executioner. Temperatures that are too low (the cold goes from a… dog to an executioner! Depending on the scale adopted by motorcyclists) also affect mood. The special is similar to the previous one, in length, about 330 kilometers, and level of difficulty. Of course, if you add the transfer …

Among the bikes, on the wheel of Al Qaisumeh, the third consecutive success of GasGas was about to come out, after the Sanders double. Instead, it is Honda’s turn that places Joan Barreda’s 88. Joan Bang Bang came out and fired his best guns, and set the finish line Sam Sunderland, the British stationed in the Emirates transferred between the ranks of GasGas, and Kevin Benavides, the reigning champion. Inexorably shadowed the stars of Quintanilla, the star of the early days, Brabec, the first American winner of a Dakar, Price, two-time champion today (still) unrecognizable.

Stopped Danilo Petrucci (see news) with a mechanical problem. The MotoGP champion tried to remedy the failure, then raised the white flag and called for self-help. We will see if he will be able to restart for the fourth stage. Best Italian in the race … the rookie Paolo Lucci, Husqvarna.

Among the cars, the victory is for Sébastien Loeb, BRX Baharain Raid Xtreme, who beats Nasser Al Attiyah, Toyota Gazoo Racing, but the situation is fluid and it is still expected that the AUDI, starting far behind, can surprise us. Two thirds of the way through Sainz was still within range of the podium. In any case, at this point the competitive script seems to take another path. No longer on the ball as the AUDI had hoped, the 4-wheel race moves into the duel between Nasser Al Attiyah Sébastien Loeb. Both cars benefited from the upgrade allowed by the T1 Plus Regulations and are truly spectacular and fast. Let’s not talk about the pilots, there is no need. The beauty of day by day remains that AUDI can offer to the Corsa.

Here is the surprise, times go out. Sainz is effectively third, Peterhansel fourth. Nani Roma, with the other BRX, fifth.

The position of Monsieur Dakar is still unclear. Stephane Peterhansel, ripped (torn, dismembered) the rear end of his RS Q e-tron, has run over the time limit, so he expects to know if he will have to play his Jolly and how much penalty time he will have to digest.