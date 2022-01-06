Dakar 2022, Danilo Petrucci amazing: he wins the fifth motorcycle stage! Price penalized

He had said it: “Did they take away my third place? I don’t give a damn, even better, so tomorrow I’ll start back, I don’t have to sail, I pass them all and I win the stage “. Danilo Petrucci succeeded, albeit with a delayed burst. After crossing the line in second position, 4’14 “from Toby Price, his KTM teammate and two-time winner of the raid (2016 and 2019), he benefited from the Australian’s 6 ‘penalty to celebrate a few hours from closing of the fraction After yesterday’s third place, then vanished for those 10 ‘penalties received for speeding in a village, here is the retaliation and the triumph of Petrucci, the great protagonist of the day.

Almost a sprint from MotoGP, when instead the special of the day was disputed over a length of 345 kilometers between fast tracks and almost 80 kilometers of dunes. Petrucci started 15th in the ring stage with start and finish in Riyadh, and immediately set his pace, which makes the KTM men keep their ears pricked up, the first to be surprised by the performance of the Terni player, who up to mid-November he was among the protagonists of the MotoGP.

no risk

–

“Yet I swear to you that I didn’t even take a risk” he assured us last night at the bivouac, while talking about his day as a great protagonist. Even today, he reiterated, he would only try to keep a fast pace but not exaggerated, also because, if someone had forgotten it, Petrux is running with two small fractures in his right fibula and talus, the gift of a violent impact with the ground in an attempt to to skip a test hole in the Dubai desert in early December. However, if there were still some doubts, this performance is the confirmation of how rally raids could really be Petrucci’s hunting ground in the coming years where, with adequate preparation, he could really become a great in the specialty. Meanwhile, 9 years later, it was January 14, 2013, an Italian is really back on the podium of a stage of the Dakar: that day Alessandro Botturi was 3rd in Cordoba, but obviously Petrux’s performances already make him dream. Italians, cha before Botturi, were protagonists in the raids especially with Fabrizio Meoni and Giovanni Sala. Petrucci was 6th until mid-stage, before overtaking Cornejo Florimo, but above all, in succession, his camper companion, the American rookie Skyler Howes (Husqvarna), who finished the special but was stopped by the doctors for dizziness following a crash, then the 2021 winner, the Argentine Kevin Benavides (KTM), and finally the other Australian Daniel Sanders (Gas Gas) who was dominating the stage and instead lost 13 ‘in the last 90 kilometers. Then the final champagne, after Price’s penalty. Paolo Lucci, on the other hand, finished 34th at 25 ‘behind Price.