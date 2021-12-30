Dakar 2022. Danilo Petrucci. It’s Green Light! – Dakar

The KTM Rider is authorized to start. End of a nightmare that had gripped him with a double trap of the case on the eve

Jeddah, December 30th. Cleared! Danilo Petrucci can leave for his first Dakar. The news must be accompanied by the outline of details that serve to make it complete. But the fact leads to the most logical conclusion. The repetition of the PCR test has finally given a result that sweeps away the nightmare. Indeed two nightmares. First the foot accident, then this damnation.

The feeling in these cases comes first. Personally I was optimistic. First of all because the processing methods of the PCR tests, based on several antigens, are complex, secondly because the result, which can be quantified, must be interpreted in a certain sense. Finally, the dynamics of evolution of the contagion, I believe, indicate that we must be particularly reactive and attentive in the final judgment.

It is good. All that ends well. Danilo Petrucci can return to Bivacco Zero, its “zero” even before the “1” is canceled.

Good luck!

© KTM images