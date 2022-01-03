Dakar 2022 Danilo Petrucci knocked out in the third stage due to motorcycle problems, but he can start again

It seemed to be another great day for Danilo Petrucci, who after the 13th place of yesterday’s special, in today’s stage that will take the competitors from Ha’Il to Al Qaisumah, had started with the right pace, passing with the 4th time at the waypoint of km 80, 4’25 ”behind the Sherco of Rui Gonçalves and behind the Spaniard Joan Barreda (Honda) and the American Skyler Howes (Husqvarna). But at km 115 Petrux’s KTM had a technical problem, with the rider from Terni who was unable to repair it and was forced to throw in the towel. “We are going to recover the bike so that it can start again tomorrow – says Davide Cotimbo, his mechanic – but we don’t know exactly what problem he had because we couldn’t talk to him”.