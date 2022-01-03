Dakar 2022 Danilo Petrucci knocked out in the third stage due to motorcycle problems, but he can start again
The rider from Terni stops during the Ha’Il-Al Qaisumah fraction due to technical problems with his Ktm: the new wildcard formula, however, allows him to stay in the race, even if no longer for the noble positions
It seemed to be another great day for Danilo Petrucci, who after the 13th place of yesterday’s special, in today’s stage that will take the competitors from Ha’Il to Al Qaisumah, had started with the right pace, passing with the 4th time at the waypoint of km 80, 4’25 ”behind the Sherco of Rui Gonçalves and behind the Spaniard Joan Barreda (Honda) and the American Skyler Howes (Husqvarna). But at km 115 Petrux’s KTM had a technical problem, with the rider from Terni who was unable to repair it and was forced to throw in the towel. “We are going to recover the bike so that it can start again tomorrow – says Davide Cotimbo, his mechanic – but we don’t know exactly what problem he had because we couldn’t talk to him”.
play the … joker
–
If until last year Petrux’s adventure in the Dakar would have already ended, with the new “Jolly” formula introduced this year for those forced to stop due to mechanical trouble, Petrucci will be able to return to the race tomorrow, albeit with a strong penalty that will effectively exclude him from the possibility of fighting for important positions in the general classification.
January 3 – 10:28 am
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED