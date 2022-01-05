Dakar 2022. Danilo Petrucci third in the fourth stage of January 5 – Dakar

Danilo Petrucci this time has a really big combination! Fourth stage, Al Qaisumah – Riyadh, with 465 km of special. The Italian MotoGP rider even has conducted the test, setting the best times in front of Barreda in the initial kilometers. The Spaniard then picked up the Italian and went on to win with a time of 4 hours and 6 minutes, ahead of Pablo Quintanilla by 4 minutes and Petrucci 6 by 6. For Barreda is the 38th stage victory.

Danilo has definitively broken the ice with the most important rally in the world and, after the initial bad luck of the positivity at Covid which then culminated in the withdrawal from the second stage due to mechanical problems (it still remains to be understood what kind), now Petrucci is on the ball more than ever.

Danilo Petrucci brings Italy back to the Dakar podium and – by heart – it hadn’t happened for years. He has learned to sail, makes few mistakes and is very fast!

Today the excitement for this result is really great and the mind flies to many years ago, to the last podiums of an Italian in the Dakar. It was, just think about it, the year 2006, the bike was still a KTM, the rider a certain Gio Sala.

Danilo Petrucci, “the Italian MotoGP rider” we wrote above. Danilo Petrucci, the strongest Italian rally driver, we write from today 5 January 2022.