Dakar 2022: for the first time two women from Saudi Arabia in the race

Mashael Al-Obaidan and Dania Akeel will be the first Saudi women to participate in the most famous raid. They will do so with a strong message: “Let’s break down barriers and set an example. So we open a new path “

There Dakar 2022 it has not yet begun, but it is already destined to make history. The merit of a broken taboo: in fact Mashael Al-Obaidan and Dania Akeel will be the first women from Saudi Arabia to take part in the famous raid, which will take place for the third time in the country of Western Asia. Both will compete with their respective buggies. An important novelty also made possible by a legal change. Suffice it to say that, until 2018, in this state, the law only allowed men to drive.

PRIMACY – The decision was made known directly by the Saudi federation. The stories of the two thirty-three years old have different paths, but they share the same passion. Al-Obaidan got to know the love for motors thanks to the quad given to her by her father when she was still a child. Then the passage to the races, with excellent results. Mashael studied systems engineering at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Akeel, on the other hand, graduated with a degree in history and modern politics from the Royal Holloway University in London, becoming the first Saudi woman to obtain a license to compete in the circuits.

DREAM – For both, the news of admission to the Dakar 2022 was the culmination of a journey and an example to provide to others. Akeel explains: “We have to respect this race. It’s the longest rally on the calendar and Saudi Arabia is an incredible place. There can be many traps ”. Excited Al-Obaidan: “Driving in this famous event in Arabia is a dream come true. I feel a lot of support, they say that I am inspiring other people. “A conviction gained also thanks to the results obtained during her career:” I immediately understood that I was opening doors and breaking down barriers with my successes. We are paving the way for women to understand our journey and encourage them to join us “.

