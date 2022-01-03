Dakar 2022. Ha’Il 2, The Truth [GALLERY] – Dakar

333 kilometers of special stage, sand, sand and stones, with a lot of navigation, and finally the Dakar shows itself in the face. late the AUDI is duel Al Attiyah-Loeb, and between the bikes between Sanders and Quintanilla. Other things… January 2, 2021



H.a’Il, January 2. The first real stage. After a year it is finally Dakar, and as often happens it is already “hell”. Small evening commentary on the actual inauguration of the 44th edition. The third Dakar Saudi Arabia presents itself in all the splendor of its tradition. Rally started, chaos started. In a good way. Sporty. And also in a general sense. Concrete. We have to take the measures, in hell, of course. First step, the first special that can be called such. 333 kilometers. They tell it to you as a tour among the buttresses of the crown of mountains around Ha’Il, of course, however, there is everything and more. A lot of sand a couple of “trialere”, just to evoke the paroxysms of stones of the past years. Navigation. You think of a ring and you tell yourself that you take a ride and that at worst the direction is evident. Not so when you have to “take” a waypoint, and even less when complicated by non-elementary roadbook notes. Many fall for it and there are minutes and hours of delays and penalties. Sainz, who was second, accuses over two hours, they say for a navigation error, in fact. I don’t trust them, they won’t tell me and they’d better not offend the Matador. Sainz loses two hours at a party, not in a stage of the Dakar for his “fault”. Noticeable delays also for the riders Honda, Brabec, “Nacho”, instead Quintanilla goes unscathed, is at the right time in the right place and goes away calmly and very quickly. As Sanders.

“Peter” with a problem, rear “arraché”, and Sainz late scary, Ekstrom ditto with chips, the release of the Audis is less impressive than was almost expected. Never mind, these are difficult days that rain like final sentences for rookies. It has always been like that. The AUDI will come back stronger in the next few days. And then let’s face it. Now that there is the first, albeit indicative skimming, we can fully enjoy a magnificent duel that risks making the car race epic. That of Al Attiyah v Loeb, two hyper-gifted monumental giants (from a technical point of view). However, the race of the cars is already epic. Queen Laia Sanz, accompanied by Prince Maurizio Gerini, is thirtieth!

D.only win Sanders, GasGas, and the usual Al Attiyah, Toyota Gazoo, but behind the winners, today few manage to maintain a dignified profile. Maybe those on the podium, Loeb and Prokop on one side, Quintanilla and Walkner on the other. Obviously, it was by no means an easy stage, and for everyone it was very tiring. Motorcycles and cars are no longer the undisputed queens of the Dakar. Now there are the SSVs, prototypes and “normal”. There are about a hundred and they systematically and inexorably erode the starting lists of the Cars. They are, say all those who drive them, very funny, and by now they are absolutely competitive. Among the “Light Prototypes” it is already a good battle between the American Seth Quintero, OT-3, and the Chilean Francisco “Chaleco Lopez”, Can-Am, an old and dear acquaintance of ours. Too bad that Cristina Gutierrez lost half an hour, otherwise she was there, on the podium.

THE Trucks are beautiful. Before they were mostly the Kamaz, unbeatable and unreachable mythological monsters, but also a little cold. Now there are some really beautiful desert elephants, elegant, in technology, materials and construction. There are some IVECO built in the Czech Republic that really make an impression. One is driven by our top crew, Bellina-Gotti-Minelli, top 20. However, we have no illusions. In the first five after two days there are 4 Kamaz.