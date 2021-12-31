Dakar 2022 / Sainz attacks: “The FIA ​​had promised Audi ‘advantages'” – Rally

The great opportunity for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Toyota to return to conquer the Dakar three years after the success achieved in 2019: the most famous raid in the world is close to the start and at the presentation press conference there were complaints by Carlos Sainz at the level of regulatory disparity. The Audi driver underlined that advantages had been promised to the German company to reward the decision to race with a hybrid vehicle also equipped with electric propulsion, promises that the FIA ​​and the organization did not respect.

“We run with vehicles that are heavier than the minimum weight due to the weight of the battery pack – explained Carlos Sainz, winner in 2010 at the wheel of Volkswagen and in 2018 as a Peugeot driver – and for this reason the possibility of having a greater suspension travel and more power at the engine level was envisaged. I am very disappointed that all of this has not actually been respected. Manufacturers who have bet on alternative energies have not been rewarded ”. Monsieur Dakar, Stéphane Peterhansel, won the 2021 edition at the wheel of the Cooper buggy, claim number 14 for the French who won six times in the motorcycle category and eight in that car. The French driver will be part of the Audi squadron, a proposal “That I could not refuse” he stated at the press conference underlining that “It will be difficult to win”.

Nasser Al-Attiyah in any case he tried to get rid of the label of favorite: “I will give my best, and there are also Carlos, Stéphane… everyone wants to win. This year is very different because nobody knows how it works “. Also Sebastien Loeb and Nani Roma are ready to scratch in the role of outsider, ready to grow with theirs BRX after debut in 2021: “We have a better car, the sensations are good, we will have fun and we are ready to give our best, then we will see in the race if our pace is enough to be competitive”, Loeb’s words.