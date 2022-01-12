Dakar 2022, stage 10 to Toby Price. Adrien Van Beveren returns to command – Dakar

Today’s stage: continuous upheaval in the standings

Matthias Walkner (KTM) is in the lead to the general classification and starts first in today’s special. Brabec and Cornejo, Honda riders, make some navigation errors and lose ground. Walkner’s teammate, Benavides, who retired from the race at km 133 due to engine failure, was out.

But also the strong Walkner makes a mistake in the endingthus allowing the rest of the group to join him. He arrived at 15’55 ″ from today’s best time, set by Toby Price (KTM) who is now sixth overall.

Out of today’s games Sunderland at 11’18 ″, while Barreda finished fifth at 3′21 ″, Van Beveren fourth at 3′35 ″ and Quintanilla ninth at 7′05 ″.

Adrien Van Beveren on Yamaha takes the absolute lead for the second time this year. Now he has 4′15 ″ on Quintanilla, 5′59 ″ on Sunderland, 6′47 ″ on Barreda, who is back in contention for the title, and 8′24 ″ on the great loser of the day, Walkner, who collapsed to the fifth placed at 8′24 ″.

The Dakar 2022 is dominated by uncertainty. Excellent Danilo Petrucci, 11th today.

The other Italians also did well, with Tonelli and Giovanni Gritti 49th and 53rd, Zacchetti 60th and Franco Picco who still improves and is 77th.

Toby Price: “A really nice day! I tried to stay on the road book as much as possible and I hope the guys in front made some mistakes, but I’m thrilled to have a stage win. There are still 2 days left, anything can happen but it’s starting to get a little out of reach for me, 28 minutes less, but I won’t give up until the end. We hope to have a good day tomorrow and keep pushing“.

