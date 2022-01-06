Dakar 2022, stage 4: – Motorcycling

Here we are, we have arrived at the fourth stage of the Dakar 2022. What takes the competitors from Al Qaisumah to Riyadh is the stage with the longest special of this edition of the toughest rally in the world: 465 km of timed trial (plus 242 of transfer)! The pilots abandon the sand and dunes of the past few days and today face a route composed mostly of compact earth (80%). In the general classification, Sunderland leads the group, with only 4 ”ahead of Adrien Van Beveren.

After his first Dakar victory yesterday, Joaquim Rodrigues has the difficult task of leading the way. With Toby Price on his heels, it will be a real challenge for him. He will also have to contend with Mason Klein who will try to consecrate himself by continuing to compete with the big names. Sam Sunderland and Daniel Sanders also admitted they briefly turned off the gas yesterday to avoid having to lead the way today. Returned to the race after the problem with the fuel pump fuse of his KTM (so now he is “out of the rankings”) Danilo Petrucci immediately starts very strong, who has the best time until the first 120 km of the special stage. Behind him Barreda is only 16 “, Quintanilla at 1’43”, Sunderland at 3’20 “. Troubled Toby Price, who loses more than 10 ‘.

At km 158, however, Joan Barreda overtakes Petrucci. The Spaniard now leads Danilo by only 7 ”. Pablo Quintanilla remains third at 1′44 ″, while Lorenzo Santolino waves the Sherco flag in fourth place, ahead of Sam Sunderland and his teammate Rui Gonçalves. The kilometers pass and Barreda increases the gap between him and Petrucci. At km 314 Joan is 3’33 ”ahead of Danilo. Pablo Quintanilla completes the top 3 at 4’01 ”. Sunderland loses more than 9 ‘. To keep the Yamaha colors high at km 313 is Andrew Short, albeit almost 13 ‘behind Joan Barreda. In fifteenth place, behind team mate Ross Branch, Adrien Van Beveren, who started the day in second place overall behind Sam Sunderland, is losing 14 minutes.

Entering the most difficult part of the special, at km 417, Joan Barreda remains in the lead with a margin of almost 5 ‘over team mate Pablo Quintanilla. Danilo Petrucci, third, is almost 7 minutes late. Meanwhile, Rui Gonçalves and Lorenzo Santolino and Rui Gonçalves with their Sherco are just behind the podium positions.

The longest special of the Dakar closes with the best time Joan Barreda, with a time of 4h06’06 ”. This is the second victory for the Honda rider in the 2022 Dakar. Behind him, in second position, Pablo Quintanilla, at + 4’37 “. Third place of the day for Danilo Petrucci, who with his KTM closes 6’53 ”behind the winner! We remind you, however, that Danilo no longer runs for the general classification, as he returned to the race using the “wild card” granted by the organizers to those who retire from a stage due to mechanical problems.

Sam Sunderland remains in command of the overall standings and lengthens the gap on the opponents. The GasGas rider now has a 3 ‘advantage over Matthias Walkner’s KTM and 4’54 ”over Adrien VanBeveren’s Yamaha.

On the following pages you will find how the Azzurri did in the race, the complete rankings of the Dakar 2022, some info on the next stages and how to follow the race on TV.