Dakar 2022. T10. “Too Much Tactics”. Van Beveren in the lead. Is the meat grinder waiting for him? – Dakar

B.isha, Saudi Arabia, January 12. Third last stage. Last bivouac of the Dakar 2022, one more ring stage and one to reach Jeddah and the final podium. Meanwhile, the dossier of the tithe is slowly going into the archives. The librarian is perplexed, he turns the folder in his hands. A friend of mine tells me: “Too much tactics!” I echo the point. The motorcycle race is at the paroxysm of the strategists’ commitment. Never as in the situation that has arisen has the KTM “Group” option to foreclose Marc seem right Coma and to put it at the chart table of the Austrian trireme. Surely the puzzle became complicated with the intrusion of the Van Beveren card in the deck which only contemplated orange, blue-white and double red. Not only KTM hands against Honda hand, therefore, but the canasta of Van Beveren’s Yamaha. Which, incidentally, is now in the lead in the umpteenth reversal of the front of the Special tenth. Wadi AD Dawasir-Bisha. 375 kilometers of Speciale and the same number of transfers. Heat at the beginning, more and more hot and humid at the end and in the magnificent scenery that appears before the eyes of the Competitors. Hot weather in torrid competition. Nerves steady please, it’s the highlight. Kevin Benavides cries next to his KTM nailed in the Desert. 130 kilometers and the defense of the title fades. The unfortunate Kevin will not even be able to put his sword at the disposal of his Team in the final attack. Via Sanders, via Howes, now via Kevin. Still in the race Sunderland, GasGas, and Walkner, KTM. The best Petrucci would be useful, also today top in the service of the Team. Which would then be a fantastic projection of the future scenario with an Italian fighter at the center.

Motorcycle



S.crazy strategies. The positions in the chessboard of the stage are distorted by the team objectives. If on the one hand there is a Toby Price that goes away with the task of creating position, today’s example, the real candidates for the final victory are only hunting for a backward potion in the viewpoint of the ranking. Starting behind today they will be able to handle an attack better tomorrow. And maybe a solver, if the terrain is favorable. But it doesn’t necessarily work if, on the other hand, those who prefer to stay in the middle and aim for a more direct game find the right place. Van Beveren is almost alone (he should ask teammate Andy Short for an exploit) and on paper he has no chance, it’s meat to be minced in a “vengeful” double by Kappa. But it is not said, it is not said … we will see if the KTM control “cabin” will succeed in overcoming the rider Andrea Mayer-Peterhansel, this year General Yamaha. From the tenth one comes out, therefore, with a “false” value that sees in a row Toby Price, KTM, Luciano Banavides, Husqvarna, and Joan Barreda, Honda, for a General that puts Adrien Van Baveren in the lead again. Behind Van Beveren, after ten stages, Sunderland six minutes away, Quintanilla at 6 and 15, Walkner at 8 and 24. Barreda is ten minutes away, condemned by the standings and by the “task” that awaits him.

Car



TOUTO-Matiche. Peterhansel and Boulanger, AUDI, they won the stage of the cars. For Monsieur Dakar it is the 49th success, only one less than the 50 that set the current record of Ari Vatanen. Audi responds with another double, Sainz and Cruz are second, to the Toyota hat-trick of the previous day, but the overall result of AUDI must take into account the very careful race that Ekstrom has dedicated himself to. Sébastien Loeb, BRX, “steals” another minute and a half from Al Attitah, and two days before the end, the commitment of the French champion is getting fixed in an attempt desperate and useless. Nothing is taken away from Loeb, which does not go in recognition of the hitherto perfect match of the Prince of Qatar. It’s kind of funny that that half an hour that Loeb pays in Al Attiyah can be enclosed in those two punctures suffered in the ring of Al Qaisumah. The punctures were the condemnation of his Dakar 2021, and the 2022 recurrence seems to be the illustration of a paradox, now that the Baharain Raid Xtreme have become T1 Plus precisely to overcome that congenital inconvenience.

Penalty



P.enality. The paradox that enlivens, so to speak, the Car Race has, on the other hand, a much more refined bureaucratic-spectacular matrix. They are the funny work of penalties. For example today both Barreda and Quintanilla they were penalized for speeding. Every day these sanctions rain by the dozen, every now and then they rise to the Olympus of the news. Boh. The minutes of the two motorcyclists mention that the penalty in minutes is contested during the transfer, so that it does not affect the result of the special. So it is injury and insult. Because they both add up the delay in the total bill but they will not be able to start further back. The story of Loeb penalized for losing a wheel and not getting it back. Once used or destroyed wheels were “lost” so as not to waste time putting them back in the “trunk”. Today the casuistry becomes the subject of FIA attention: every day the spare wheels will be counted, and so on the arrival of the stage to verify that there are no differences! Delusional then, the “case” Al Attiyah, caught driving with the seat belts fastened incorrectly for one minute and 45 seconds. The trial and the two pages of verdict end with a 5-minute penalty. I imagine Al Attiyah’s desperation seeing his lead reduced from 35 to 30 minutes! How to contest a speed camera against a billionaire.

Record



Luseless record of Seth Quintero. Without taking anything away, mind you. Indeed adding value to the sporting gesture. Seth Quintero, OT3, today won his tenth special in this Dakar. Only one other "driver" was able to do the same: Pierre Lartigue, the legendary "truck driver" on loan to cars, who did the same in the 1994 Dakar. Truck, were it not that the much more democratic Kamaz leaders have decided to distribute the glory more evenly among their "bosses". For the record, Kamaz hat-trick again today, for… Kamaz poker in the General, Sotnikov in the lead with 10 minutes ahead of Nikolaev. Bellina-Gotti-Minelli stainless and today fifteenth Penultimate arriving, the Ring of Bisha. 346 kilometers in a special that scholars