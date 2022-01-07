Dakar 2022. T6. Special of the Suspended Motorcycles, Terranova, BRX, signs the first stage – Dakar

Exchange of Specials between Motorcycles and Cars. But it does not work. The terrain of the special has been devastated by cars and is no longer “suitable” for motorcycles. Great comparisons, Ekstrom, Al Rajhi, Loeb, Newfoundland, but Al Attiyah is further and further away January 7, 2022



TOr Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 7. Reverse routes compared to the 5th stage. Motorcycles on the car route, for a 404-kilometer Special, and vice versa, Cars on the motorbike track, 348 km of Special stage. But there is a hitch, partly predictable. The track destined for motorbikes has been massacred by the passage of cars and trucks and has become dangerous, so the organizers decide to stop hell after a hundred kilometers. After about fifty kilometers Ross Branch falls and injures himself, the Yamaha Official Botswana Rider. Various bruises and bivouac direction to visit the doctors. Who knows that the cancellation will not help him by allowing him to re-enter the race. Fall also for Petrucci, the first to leave by virtue of the sensational victory of the previous day. This being the case, the navigation “lesson” is postponed to the day of resumption of the Rally after the day of rest. Joan Barreda, who fell during the 5th stage, resumes and grits his teeth, and for him the suspension of the Dakar means one more day of physical recovery.

Lhe Race of Cars runs safely on the ground just moved by the Motorcycles. From the beginning it is a “Middle Eastern” duel between Al Attiyah, Toyota Gazoo, and Al Rajhi, Toyota Overdrive. Then small twists begin to rain, all in the direction of further advantage for Al Attiyah. Loeb slows down, Sainz who was within range of the podium loses … a wheel and Peterhansel will again come to the aid of his teammate. The third AUDI, that of Mattias Ekstrom, takes the chair. The Swede has already used up his limit of delays and proves to be at ease at the controls of the astrship RS Q e-tron. Al Rajhi’s race also rises in tone, and when Loeb’s delay becomes more important, he will reach fifteen minutes, the helicopter cameras move to the new, yet another duel with Al Attiyah. The Prince of Qatar, for his part, has less and less reason to push and take risks, and slow down to make room for a new stage configuration.

LAl Rajhi’s goal, however, is another, to put more space between himself and Loeb in the assault on the podium. Unfortunately the Saudi is slowed down by a small mistake around halfway through the Special, and it is the turn of another outsider to show himself, Orlando Terranova, the Argentine who runs with the third BRX. In truth, up to halfway through the race, the other Bahrain Raid Xtreme by Nani Roma was always among the first, then slowed down by a small problem with the selector. The ending becomes incandescent, despite the slowdown Al Rajhi pushes to the maximum, behind him Ekstrom pushes even more, and from the rear rises relentless Terranova. The phonal is nominally at the photofinish, in less than two minutes they are all there, Terranova, Ekstrom and Al Rajhi. The strong pressure exerted by the Saudi brings a small change in the general classification. Al Attiyah is increasingly alone in command of the Rally, now 50 minutes ahead and undisturbed, in second place, on the eve of the day of rest, Al Rajhi climbs to second place against Loeb who drops to third. Here, we know what will be the most interesting duel of the second week of Corsa. In the race of light prototype SSVs, it is Seth Quintero’s sixth victory, OT3, but the delay of the American, matured in the early stages of the race, is practically irrecoverable. Now an amazing race (we can say it) of Laia Sanz and Maurizio Gerini. With an old generation Mini All4 Racing the crew is making sparks: by now at the gates of the Top 20!