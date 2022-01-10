Dakar 2022. T7. Adrien Van Beveren, Yamaha, in the lead. Al Attiyah Untouchable – Dakar
The Dakar goes into another gear. The miracle Ross Branch, the victory of “Nacho” Cornejo, and the new leadership of Van Beveren, among the Motorcycles. On the tracks laid by Al Attiyah, Toyota, the race of the Cars, despite the victory of Loeb, BRX
January 9, 2022
TOl Dawadimi, Saudi Arabia, January 9. The rest day is behind us, the free ride is over. The first week is gone and we enter the “other thing”, as the organizers promise. But there was no need. It never happened that after the rest he recovered in the excursion regime. It goes towards South, temperatures will rise … the sand will be finer. To start, a beautiful 400 kilometers of Speciale set in two transfers of 200 and 100 kilometers. to make a round figure, 700 kilometers to get back into the game.
First of all the “miracle”. Ross Branch is at the start. After the terrible crash of the sixth stage the Yamaha officer was given up for dead. Fracture of the leg, even of the femur, was said in the absence of an official medical bulletin which always remains in private form. Instead it turns out that he was alone, and fortunately, a terrible blow, such as to stop the Pilot and induce him to give up. But then, at the bivouac… in short, Kalahari Ferrari, the completely blue right leg, is in the race and concludes the seventh stage in 12th place. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Motorcycle
Land Motorcycles. The other “miracle”, but reasoned, is the man who, in Al Dawaldimi, 350 kilometers south-west of Riyadh, comes out on top of the sickle of delays, falls, navigation errors, from the “pasture”, in short, of a stage that finally shows the true face of the Dakar. IS Adrien Van Beveren, Yamaha official and acknowledged god of the sands of Northern Europe.
Forerunner in serious trouble. Sanders, GasGas, exits the scene immediately before it even goes live. The Australian falls early in the morning during the transfer, is recovered and taken to the hospital. Let’s not dare, this time, strong bruises for sure, then we’ll know better. Sunderland, GasGas, inherits the “assignment” and dives into a difficult navigation puzzle. Moral, he will finish at 28th and will see his leadership vanish like the sand that, here, coherently returns to slip through your fingers. The stage ends with a return to the activity of Honda riders. At the finish line in Al Dawaldimi, “Nacho” Cornejo, a nice Chilean doc and winning choice of the Monster Honda Team, wins, and it is a good memory to know that he is super competitive again. Second is the reigning champion, Kevin Benavides, KTM, who is always competitive. Third another miracle, that Joan Barreda who returns to the dock after the dislocation of the collarbone.
No.No intention of reopening a wound, but remember that to find a Yamaha in first place on the podium of the Dakar you have to go back to 1998, Peterhansel. Instead we would like to emphasize that it is Mrs. Peterhansel, Andrea, who is leading the transalpine formation very well. Congratulations.
It is the General Classification, however, that suffers the most damage from the shock of the seventh stage. In the lead Van Beveren, five minutes ahead of Matthias Walkner, KTM, Kevin Benavides, ditto, and the “ex” Sunderland, GasGas. It is worth noting that in the next three minutes behind the new leader there are Lorenzo Santolino, Sherco, Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, and Barreda, ditto. This year’s Moto Dakar could not be more open and interesting than this.
Small, but important note, today was not Danilo’s “typical” day Petrucci, just 30 ° almost half an hour from “Nacho” for a series of “negativity”. Nothing to complain, even the rising stars have their bad day. Consequently, the best Italian today is Paolo Lucci, Husqvarna Solarys Team, twenty-sixth.
Car
Lhe Auto Race “stagnates”. It is not the fault but the merit of Nasser Al Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel, and of the now impregnable Toyota Hilux # 201 of the official Gazoo Racing Team. A beautiful showcase for Assi along the 400 kilometers of the Speciale. In order of Passage Controls and Waypoints Lategan, Toyota, Sainz, AUDI, and then Loeb, BRX go ahead.
From the mid-Special onwards, the tread is the nine-time WRC World Champion, with an advantage that goes up to over 6 minutes. Lategan and De Villiers stop at the halfway point, mutual help to solve a problem, and in pursuit of Lepore Loeb go Sainz, Rome, Al Rajhi, the revived Peterhansel and, in the final part of the stage, also Al Attiah, obviously not satisfied of the walk. The finale of Speciale is once again interesting and the logical conclusion returns to reflect the merits of the difficult day. First Sebastien Loeb and Fabiel Lurquin, Baharain Raid Xtreme, Sedondi Al Attiyah and Baumel, Toyota Gazoo, third Sainz and Cruz, AUDI, “Peter” and Boulanger, AUDI. Well done Ten Brinke, so far in the shade, Ekstrom, Rome.
No earthquake in the General. Al Attiyah has three quarters of an hour on Loeb and now almost an hour on Al Rajhi. The car race is in a well protected channel.
