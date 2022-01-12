Dakar 2022. T9. Cleaver Walkner, KTM, and Toyota Trident – Dakar

De Villiers, Lategan, Al Attityah, Toyota sprinted into the Empty Quarter Desert. Pressure gauge in the red zone for motorbikes. Vince Cornejo, Walkner takes the lead January 11, 2022



Wadi Ad Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, January 11. The stage of the flies, as far as I’m concerned. Then I’ll tell you, at the end. However, there are also those who are left with a handful of flies. For example, those competitors who intended to make a difference on one of those apparently null Specials. Nothing to do, just a stage nothing. It serves to shake the charts, and were it not for the movie titles it inspires, one you see above deliberately “inspired”, almost it could almost be considered a second day of rest. How sour I am today! Ring around Wadi Ad Dawisir, 287 kilometers of Speciale, a hundred kilometers of transfer, before and after. For once we leave late and arrive early. Mountains, canyons, navigation, in the promise. Seeee, there is also this, but above all a dizzying sprint, an arrow returning from where it started. Very high averages, less than two and a half hours to cover the distance, packed engines, obviously some risks. If it was to keep the Pilots’ concentration high, a good idea, if it was just a day, as Mr. Franco says, of transition, then useless. No problem, some ideas always come out.

Motorcycle



P.For example, the fact that the bar of the motorcycle race is rising with every passing day jumps up. There are always four to legitimately aspire to the throne, now even closer together, and the game of departures becomes fundamental to reconstruct a minimum of perspective. We see. Ignacio “Nacho” Cornejo wins the stage ahead of Kevin Benavides and Ricky Brabec, a KTM in the Honda sandwich. Quintanilla and Sunderland, who led the way at full throttle, having to be careful for everyone behind, paid heavily for the role. Eighth for the Chilean at 5 minutes, even 14th for the English at eight. Unavoidable. As mentioned, however, the head cluster is further compacted, igniting the fuse of the comparison. Matthias Walkner, KTM, takes over from Sunderland, GasGas, and leads the Rally, just two minutes ahead of his opponent and Super Team mate. The “independent” Adrien Van Baveren, Yamaha, maintains the third position and approaches, Quintanilla makes contact with the podium less than five minutes from the head of the race. Exciting, there is no other word, the grand finale will be played on very high levels of tension and speed, (with possible strumming of nerves). Petrucci, eighteenth, complains of other (or the same) electrical problems and it is well understood that the obligatory intermittent flow of adrenaline and bile warms his soul of pure. He is and remains the best of Italians.

Car

