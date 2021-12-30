Dakar 2022. The calm before the storm. It will be a clash of the titans – Dakar

Jeddah, the gateway to Dakar 2022. 100% Arabica, for the third time. Much similar, but much more, can be understood on the fly. It is a total challenge, and a war between the Titans for a record of maximum prestige. Motorcycles and Cars, an infinity of SSVs December 29, 2021



Jeddah, December 28th. From the mist of Malpensa to the density of a yellow, flat and humid atmosphere. Five scarce hours to change the world and find yourself plunged into that of the third Dakar of the third Chapter: Saudi Arabia. 100% … Arabica for number 44 (we also count the canceled one in 2008) Jeddah it’s flat, roofs that don’t need a lot of waterproofing because it doesn’t rain. The city overlooks the Red Sea, is one of its main ports and is home to 4 million Gentile inhabitants. Unstoppable cargo fleets gravitate here, oh my God the Ever Given has been parked for a long time here, and from here everything that is Dakar in perspective, finally, of action. We set off between desolate streets and Elysian fields of skyscrapers in a resigned organization of stylistic indifference. Our Toyota yellow-Acerbis has been removed from the dusty screeching of the port and awaits us on the squares of the Stadium to pass the caudine forks of the checks, together with us, Mr. Franco and me.

S.i speak little e they let their eyes and head dance calling for the last infinite uncertainties. It grows out of all proportion departure anxiety, it seems to pass and pass through an increasingly tight mesh strainer. The barrier at Covid-19 it is impressive … but exhausting. A swab before leaving, officer, after those that are made to avoid having to stop the train even before seeing it go by, at home. Then we will do another before the end of the year, and others will follow towards a return that already seems far ahead in time. Which stops here to launch the dance to very different rhythms. We enter the concept of “Bubble“. That’s not quite the case, impossible to keep one under control caravan of 3,500 people, not even to be Geronimo. However, the commitment is very high. I would say commendable. The organizational machine dissects the operations trying to create general order and protection barriers. Good.

S.i speak little but every now and then someone remembers what the Dakar means, and tries to solicit debate. Who win? Nobody says it and everyone says the same names trying to make the judgment, almost academic, sporting, more impartial. We give them a hand, perhaps trying to associate each token with the motivation that elects it. Between Motorcycle it is war declared even without saying it, even ignoring oneself. Honda versus KTM. The “Japanese” to defend the title, the Austrians to take it back after two years of fasting. The voracious record domination lasted from the turn of the century. Brabec, the one who “broke the ice”, Cornejo, Barreda and now Quintanilla against Kevin Benavides, the 2020 winner, Price, Walkner, but also the “satellites” Sunderland and Sanders, GasGas, Howes and Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna. The bikes are new, but relatively. A new motorcycle is not presented to the Dakar! It means that the respective new declinations of the 450cc Rally are the result of the improvements granted by the regulations, weights, autonomy, and very much from the refinements of a season of field tests. Should a name other than those mentioned should come out, we would be well surprised, and this does not mean to snub Yamaha, Sherco, Hero, it just means that there is an “A” series decreed by history.

Lat the race of Car it should be postponed to that of the SSVs, the small, agile and and with … Cheaper 4 wheels, which begin to represent numbers worrying. The “flagships”, however, still have a greater say in the matter according to the names that make up the list of favorites and the different configuration they assume in relation to the technical innovations. I am sensational news! Until a year ago, the challenge by definition was that between Mini and Toyota. Last year he won Stephane Peterhansel, 14th time, e Nasser Al Attiyah, the “Prince of Qatar”, had sworn it to “Monsieur Dakar” as early as January 15. Then some basic things happened that changed the scheme of the comparison. With the introduction of the T1 Plus category, larger wheels and greater suspension travel, both were favored by the potential elimination of the greater handicap, the punctures, but at the same time the incredible happened: the arrival of AUDI!