Dakar 2022, the results of the bike prologue: Sanders wins, Quintanilla penalized

Ha’Il (Saudi Arabia), nineteen kilometers to start stretching your legs and start taking measurements for the race that will go live starting from 2 January with the special ring starting and finishing in Ha’Il. But in the meantime Dakar number 44, the third in Saudi Arabia, got underway with a prologue that gave the competitors the first sand. Two of the bikes won, Daniel Sanders and Pablo Quintanilla, but the Chilean was then penalized by finishing second.

dakar, the favorites

The Australian from GasGas therefore won the prologue with 1 ‘over the Chilean newly signed Honda, while Ross Branch’s Yamaha (Botswana) ended up 1’55 ”behind. The winner of the last edition, the Argentine Kevin Benavides who moved from Honda to Ktm, is 4th at 2 ‘. So Matthias Walkner (Ktm), Adrien van Beveren (Yamaha), Sam Sunderland (GasGas) and Toby Price (Ktm) all candidates for victory. It was, above all, Danilo Petrucci’s debut stage in the Dakar. The former MotoGP rider with Ducati and Ktm, bib number 90 and competing with a mini fracture in the fibula and talus of his right foot, finished with the 23rd fastest time at 7’30 “from the leaders. The other Italians: 37th Lorenzo Maria Fanottoli, 40th Paolo Lucci, 52nd Giovanni Gritti, 70th Leonardo Tonalli, 89th Cesare Zacchetti, 92nd Franco Picco, 94th Domenico Cipollone, 101st Lorenzo Piolini, 117th Andrea Winkler, 118th Elio Aglioni, 122nd Aldo Winkler, 123rd Tiziano Internò and 125th Francesco Catanese.