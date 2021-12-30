Dakar 2022. Very high tension Covid – Dakar

Jeddah frozen in anticipation. It’s PCR day. At the Dakar there is no talk of a test “boom”, it is done for everyone. And therefore everyone is waiting for the “verdict”. Forget names and scoops. Out of respect for those who work “under slap”, for those who will fall into the net. December 29, 2021



Jeddah, December 29th. There is an almost surreal atmosphere around the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. The organizational machine moves forward like a caterpillar and the approach to the Dakar 2022 is fluid, powerful. Almost all of them arrived, all the vehicles passed from the port to the “Bivouac Zero” for final preparations, remedies and technical and administrative checks. Everything works perfectly, there is calm and consistency, the re-connected “Dakarian” relationships stimulate a palpable general kindness. This is how it works now in Arabia. Good. Handsome. There are no other words. Yet… surreal. Because it is day of PCR test. Here there are no numbers, no shouts of the record, the boom, the percentage or the trend. Here we stick to the facts and no exceptions will be allowed. ASO, the organizer, has decided to leave on one condition only. There is no green or super pass, and there is no bet or risk. All, I mean all the more than 3,500 actors and extras have undergone the PCR swab test, which follows closely the one done on departure from their country of origin just a day ago. All lined up, all patient. And today all tense.

TOEven though we are tense, we make no difference and we do not belong to any privileged category, because there are none. This is a tense issue, it has been doing it since the first day we heard about Coronavirus. Let alone when everything takes place along the borderline between the very long wait and the now imminent moment of departure. A day dedicated to waiting for a verdict that does not allow for compromise solutions puts pressure on anyone. Some more, some less, everyone!

Lhe entire length of the day was littered with fears. Voices, one after the other pointing this or that actor chilled by the test result, repeated tests, reanalyzed, redone. People who do not believe in it, who think everything can end in a kind of drama or canceled by a higher will. Who you are feels invulnerable and what a sum of hints of collective fear. Who has not even left home and is waiting for a green. We will not bother to mention names (you already know them so much, the social network does not forgive). We will not. First, because the more important they are, the more they create resonance amplitude. Second, because when faced with the possibility of exclusion, there is no one who is more fortunate and one who is less. Third because in any case and first of all we think that this climate of anxiety should push each of us to have the utmost respect for any “hit and sunk” in the Dakar ocean … so we wait for tomorrow, and we will tell you. Let’s keep only the good news, like that of Giniel De Villiers or Lorenzo Fanottoli, negative of the last hour and leaving for Jeddah.