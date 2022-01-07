Dakar at risk of cancellation, terrorist attack? – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.15 QUAD – Waiting to know the final results of today’s stage (neutralized at km 101 as for the motorbikes), the news of Manuel Andujar’s retirement arrives. The Argentine was third in the general before today at 33’13 ”from the leader Giroud.

🚨ÚLTIMA HORA🚨 ❌ Manu Andujar🇦🇷 abandona el Dakar tras ser golpeado por una piedra en un terra muy roto por el paso de los truckses# Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/684tdnSjKl – Team Roldán Racing News🗞️ (@TeamRoldan) January 7, 2022

11.05 TRUCK – Unchanged situation for trucks. Andrey Karginov keeps a one-minute gap on Dmitry Sotnikov and Eduard Nikolaev, fighting for second place and for the title. The caravan goes over the last few kilometers.

10.25 MOTORCYCLES – The stage was shortened due to the completely ruined terrain following the passage of cars and trucks in yesterday’s stage. I arrive at km 101, but at the moment the ranking is not available.

10.20 DAKAR AT RISK OF CANCELLATION. This was communicated by Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Foreign Minister. The politician was very clear in a statement released to BMF TV: “We think it might be worth giving up on this sporting event. The Dakar may have been the victim of a terrorist attack“. We talk of a car explosion near Jeddah, probably caused by a bomb

10.15 AUTO – Newfoundland in command! Mattias Ekström recovered and placed himself in second place behind the Argentine from Prodrive who was simply the best in the closing stages. Al-Attiyah closes tenth, but remains firmly the master of the Dakar 2022.

10.05 QUAD – Maksimov still has the best time at km 81 with a 29 “margin over the French Giroud, 50” on Souday, 58 “on Medeiros and 1’10” on Copetti.

9.53 TRUCK – Andrey Karginov master of the scene like yesterday among the trucks. The Russian sets the pace with less than a minute of difference on Dmitry Sotnikov and Eduard Nikolaev, respectively first and second in the overall ranking.

9.51 CARS – We are coming to the final stages as far as cars are concerned. Terranova is expected to cross the finish line. Al-Attiyah, meanwhile, confirms himself as the master of the event on the eve of the first and only day of rest.

09.30 BIKE – Problems with on-board information technology, there are no ranking updates when we are now heading towards the final part of the day.

09.28 QUAD – Maksimov leads to km 81 with 29 “on Giroud and 50” on Souday.

09.23 TRUCK – Karginov-Mokeev-Malkov leading at km 157 with 51 “on Sotnikov and 1’50” on Nikolaev.

09.20 CAR – Transit at km 259 with the incredible comeback of Terranova, who takes the lead with 33 “over Al-Attiyah and 46” over Ekstroem. In the last 48 km there was a real turnaround! Al Rajhi slips to sixth position 2’10 “behind the leader.

08.45 We are in the heart of the sixth stage of the Dakar for cars and motorcycles. The battle between Al-Attiyah and Al Rajhi among the cars continues, while between the motorcycles Walkner and Price are battling, there is no news of Sanders. Danilo Petrucci pays for a crash in the opening stages. Trucks and quads are in the early stages, the situation has yet to develop.

08.16 TRUCK – At km 41 Karginov-Sotnikov-Malkov pass in first position with 14 “on Sotnikov-Akhmetzianov-Akhmadeev and 37” on Nikolaev-Iakovlev-Rybakov. Russac hat-trick with Kamaz in the early stages of the match.

08.14 QUAD – First passages at km 40, where the French Souday leads with 5 “on his compatriot Giroud and 15” on the Russian Maksimov.

08.12 CAR – Tight battle between Al-Attiyah and Al Rajhi, separated by only 4 seconds after 157 km! The Argentine Terranova chases at 57 “, Baragwanath at 2’03”.

08.10 MOTO – There is no more news of Sanders. Leader after km 181, the Australian did not pass at km 121 and km 159. The Austrian Walkner leads with 58 “on the Australian Price, 1’08” on the American Klein and 2’12 “on the American Brabec. Petrucci ninth at 16’47 “.

07.40 The first trucks are now leaving.

07.39 QUAD – The 13 drivers at the start have started, but are still expected at the first intermediate (km 40).

07.38 CAR – Nasser Al-Attiyah excels at km 157 with 4’19 “over De Villiers and 5’07” over Przygonski, but the Qatari is still waiting for Al Rajhi, who in the previous intermediate was just 17 “behind.

07.36 BIKE – First steps at km 121: Brabec in the lead with 18 “over Klein and 53” over Price. However, Sanders, Walkner and Sunderland are still expected to occupy the first three positions at km 81.

07.35 MOTO – Danilo Petrucci is no longer able to get back on top after the crash in the opening stages and at km 81 he is 11’50 ”behind the leader.

07.15 The quads have just left, the trucks will do it in about thirty minutes.

07.14 CAR – First passages already at km 120 (third intermediate. Al Attiyah has 3’54 “on De Villiers and 4’40” on Przygonski, but Al Rajhi still has to pass (first at km 81 with 7 “on Al-Attiyah ), Roma and Ten Brinke (with a delay of 59 “and 1’33” in the first intermediate). Loeb is already paying a quarter of an hour.

07.12 BIKES – The first vehicles have passed at km 81. The Australian Sanders leads with a 1’26 “advantage over Walkner, 1’47” over Sunderland and 2’18 “over Brabec. Waiting for the transit of Danilo Petrucci, who started first but crashed after three minutes of the race and was already six minutes late in the first intermediate.

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the sixth stage of the Dakar 2022.

Good morning to all friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the sixth stage of the Dakar 2022. Everything is ready in the capital of Saudi Arabia for the last special of the first week of a competition that continues to give us emotions. Today there is a new ring challenge from Riyadh-Riyadh along the lines of what happened yesterday.

The caravan is preparing for a new stage on the eve of the first and only day of rest before returning to Jeddah, arrival and departure location of the 44th edition of the most famous and exhausting rally raid in the world which is even more uncertain than ever.

Today’s special will be divided into 421 timed kilometers (214 of transfer) with an itinerary that has been planned on the west side of the Arab town. Attention as always to navigation, crucial as we have seen since the prologue of Jeddah on the first day of the year.

Among the bikes everything remains to be defined with the British Sunderland (GasGas) in command of operations with 2 minutes and 29 ahead of the Austrian Walkner and 5.59 over the French Van Beveren (Yamaha) The battle between the quads was also thrilling with Giroud (Yamaha) which tries to confirm itself after yesterday’s acute.

Different speech between cars and trucks in which we point out the undisputed domination of Al-Attiyah (Toyota). The Qatari is unrivaled as well as the Russians of Kamaz-Master competing for the absolute title among the trucks. Our attention will be entirely to Danilo Petrucci, the best yesterday thanks to a penalty that excluded the Australian Price (KTM) after the race.

Appointment starting at 7.30 with the Live Live broadcast of the sixth stage of the Dakar 2022

