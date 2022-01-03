Dakar, Barreda triumphs among motorcycles. Loeb wins and shortens on Al-Attiyah in the car general

The Spaniard crosses the finish line of the second stage first, Petrucci retires from the fraction. The Frenchman anticipates the Qatari, who however confirms himself as the leader

The second stage of the Dakar 2022, the Ha’il-Al Artawiya (338 timed km), crowns Joan Barreda among the bikes: the Spaniard of Monster Energy Honda triumphs ahead of Sam Sunderland, who however remains first in the overall standings. Danilo Petrucci retires from the hamlet. Between the cars it roars Sébastien Loeb, who wins in 3h25 ‘and approaches Nasser Al-Attiyah, second at the finish line (+ 3’28 “) but still leader of the general.

MOTORCYCLE

The 338 km timed of the Ha’il-Al Artawiya, the second stage of the Dakar 2022, goes to Joan Barreda Bort. The Monster Energy Honda Spaniard crosses the finish line in 3h31’20 “, anticipating Sam Sunderland (GasGas Factory Racing) and Argentine Kevin Benavides (+ 5’54”) by 5’33 “. A success that allows Barreda to enter in the top 10 of the general classification, however far from the leader: the British Sunderland, in fact, confirms himself first with 2’51 “ahead of the French Monster Energy Yamaha Adrien Van Beveren, with the Australian Daniel Sanders, winner of the first stage , who slips to the lowest step of the podium at 3’29 “from Sunderland, team mate at GasGas Factory Racing. A day, unfortunately, not positive for Italy: Danilo Petrucci, in fact, he was forced to retire in the middle of the stage due to a mechanical problem on his Ktm at km 115. In any case, this is not a definitive farewell to the Dakar 2022: he will, in fact, at the start of the third stage. The delay in the standings, however, is now unbridgeable for the blue. The first of the Italians is then Paolo Lucci (Solarys Racing), thirty-first at 38’39 “from Barreda and thirty in the overall.

CAR

Sébastien Loeb roars in the second stage. The Frenchman of the Bahrain Raid, after almost 13 minutes collected by the three-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah during the first fraction, he makes a big voice and wins the Ha’il-Al Artawiya triumphing at the end of a race, the first real special in the dunes, always led in the lead, with the advantage over the Qatari which increases with spend km. In the end, Loeb, together with co-driver Fabian Lurquin, closes in 3h25 ‘and leads Al-Attiyah by 3’28 “. An important gap, but which still allows the Toyota Gazoo driver to keep the top of the standings. Loeb, with his fifteenth stage victory in the history of the Dakar, he is now + 9’16 “away from Al-Attiyah (and co-driver Matthieu Baumel), who therefore confirms himself first. Carlos Sainz (Audi Team) completes the podium of the day, + 5’52 “from Loeb and Lurquin but well away (+ 2h24’31) from Al-Attiyah in the general.