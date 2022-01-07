Dakar in chaos: stop the sixth stage, crash for Petrucci

The Dakar resumed this morning to play the last day before the Saturday break scheduled in Riyadh. A Friday to forget for the caravan, since the test of the bikes was stopped after only 101 km from the start. The reason is linked to the conditions of the route after the bike and truck passed yesterday.

It was therefore decided to block the caravan and then return the competitors to the bivouac in order to protect their safety. At the moment there is very little information in our possession, considering among other things that the rankings are not even available.

According to the first reports, it seems that Matthias Walkner won the special in 54’19 ”followed by the Honda of Brabec and the KTM of the American rookie, Klein. Bitter day instead for Danilo Petrucci, who in the first section ended up on the ground, without however reporting any consequences. Petrux is in fact back in the saddle of the 450 Rally to restart, arriving at the first time control with a delay of about 12 minutes from the summit. It certainly got worse at Ross Branch, ended up on the ground and forced to request the intervention of the helicopter due to the numerous bruises.

However, we are waiting for more concrete news, waiting for the rankings in order to update you on the situation.