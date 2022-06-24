Dakota adds a granite of diversity to the cinema

Being just a girl, dakota johnson decided that she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her famous family and be an actress.

At just 15 years old, her grandmother tippi hedren (Birds) warned her of two things: to beware of sexual predators and that, if she really wanted to make important stories that she liked, she would have to create them herself, without waiting for the opportunities to come by themselves.

At the age of 10, the daughter of Melanie Griffith He began to act and, with it, to pay attention to each of the projects he accepted. Her big break came with the trilogy of 50 shades of gray. With this, she also realized that the stories that Hollywood told were not the ones she felt comfortable with and did not represent her either; It was there that she created her company TeaTime Pictures, together with her friend, also a producer, Ro Donnelly.

“I am proud of what we have achieved. When I decided to create this company it was because I realized that when I was filming, when I expressed my opinion, nobody paid any attention to me. That made me think that my thinking was not respected, that they only saw me as a face, mannequin or robot that had to follow orders and I wanted to be more than that, I wanted to be in front but also behind the camera.

This is how in 2020 he created his company to be able to produce more diverse films such as cha cha real smooth, which has as its protagonist a teenager with autism.

“I wanted my ideas to be respected and that we could see stories in the cinema that represented us all. Films more attached to our reality, since those are the stories that I as an audience want to see”.

In this film, available at Apple Tv+Cooper Raiff he not only wrote and directed it, but also stars in it.

The film follows Andrew (Raiff), a recent university graduate who suffers from the lack of work in his profession. When he returns home to his family in New Jersey, gets a job in a mall food court.

Things start to look up when he takes a job hosting parties at local bars. That’s where he meets Domino (Johnson), with whom he forms a life-changing connection.



Cooper Raiff, who also directed and wrote, is Andrew, a young recent graduate.

cha cha real smooth is one of the first projects that Johnson and Donnelly tackle through teatime, a film that adheres very closely to the goals of the 32-year-old actress.

“We believe in telling the truth and telling stories that have real, authentic characters in them. I really love producing, being involved in making a movie from start to finish, whereas as an actress I didn’t have that luxury; it’s amazing to be able to make my own movies now,” says Johnson.

Domino, the character of Dakota, is a single mother of a teenage girl with autism.

At some point in the film, she talks about acceptance and about doing the things that one wants without caring about the fear that this may imply, a situation with which the daughter of actor Don Johnson connected, being the daughter and granddaughter of great celebrities in Hollywood.

“The film has a very important message on many levels. It is an example of how to talk about your feelings, your fears or your experiences and how sometimes the big decisions in life are usually the most frightening things, but at the same time it is the most healing, what renews us. It is very much about trusting that your healing can be within you. I don’t think we’re taught much to trust ourselves that much.”

in constant evolution

When talking about this project, Dakota is excited, as she confesses that since she reached the age of 30 she has been very concerned about all the conflicts that are generated at this stage of life.

“Every birthday I feel like I’ve reached a kind of ‘new coming of age.’ I don’t share the idea that you have to have everything figured out at a certain point at a certain age, that you know who you are, what you want, what you like, what you want to be, or who you want to be, what you want to do”, explains the actress.

For Dakota, raising projects is a cathartic process that means dealing with those fears, doubts and expectations that she has self-imposed based on what people expect from a woman her age.

“I think that if we allowed ourselves to evolve throughout our lives, it would be a great relief. And so satisfying! Do films like this one about a 30-year-old woman who is going through something important in her life, it makes a lot of sense to me, I feel authentic, honest and real”, he expressed.

dakota johnson

Actress and businesswoman

“I wanted my ideas to be respected and that we could see films more attached to our reality; those are stories that I want to see”

PARTNERS



Dakota runs Tea Time Pictures alongside her friend, Ro Donnelly. Photo: INSTAGRAM