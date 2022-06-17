Dakota Fanning Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe; she this would be the character she plays

United States.- Dakota Fanning has been in the public eye since she was seven years old, when she co-starred with Sean Penn the drama I am Sam. She has become a well-known actress (and the youngest member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), recently starring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood of Quentin Tarantino and the restart of Sandra Bullock, Ocean. Now the American media geek news, Giant Freaking Robot, confirmed that Dakota Fanning has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universel.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in the midst of phase four, which has included highly anticipated projects such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y Spider-Man No Way Home and still has more to come with Thor: Love and Thunder Y Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, fans believe that the most likely role for Dakota Fanning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be in the most mysterious and anticipated project of all.: The Fantastic Four.

Specifically, they speculate that Dakota Fanning will join Marvel as Susan Storm, The Invisible Woman. Since Disney I buy 20th Century Fox and acquired the rights to Marvel’s First Family, There has been some speculation as to who might play the characters in the announced film. Fans were blown away by the sudden unexpected appearance of John Krasinski as the smartest man in the world, Reed Richards, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessbut that still leaves three members.

The Invisible Woman has long been considered one of the most significant and influential female characters in comic book history and casting an acclaimed actor like Dakota Fanning would be a good way for audiences to understand her significance to Marvel.

Fantastic Four was first announced in July 2019 at the comic-con of San Diego. The fact that very little information about the film has been released has been taken by some as a worrying sign, but the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, tHe also knows without a doubt the expectations of the fans that will be in the film.

It’s entirely possible that John Krasinski will reprise his role as Reed Richards for the Fantastic Four, which would presumably pair him as a romantic interest for Dakota Fanning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But for now, we just have to wait and see if this is the role of Dakota Fanning.

Source: Pure Show