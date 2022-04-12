Dakota Fanning surprises with a post to celebrate her sister Elle Fanning’s birthday

United States.- Dakota Fanning recently congratulated his younger sister Elle Fanning because he turned 24 years old.

Dakota, who is 28 years old, posted a big congratulations on her Instagram to mark her sister’s special day. In the photo she uploaded, Dakota can be seen looking at the camera with a finger in her face while her sister is smiling next to her.

Happy birthday to my number 1 favorite person in the world. You’re the queen of birthday legend, so I’m not even going to try,” Dakota said.

She further added, “I’ll just say that what I love most in life is being your sister. And I love you even more. Happy Birthday, my little fairy ??????? @ellefanning???????”.

While Elle responded with the following: “I love you more than anything !!!”.

Dakota’s congratulations come weeks after Elle celebrated her birthday, at which point she wrote, “I’ve seen many meet you. And without fail, they wear the same bewildered expression. First, transfigured by your doll eyes, and then captured by the wisdom they have. You disarm with biting humor, but can kill (if need be) with keen intelligence and an uncanny ability to win every argument (sometimes fortunately and unfortunately for me).”