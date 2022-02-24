Dakota Fanning: That’s how cute she looked when she acted in “Malcolm in the Middle” (VIDEO)

Dakota Fanning is turning 28 today, February 23, 28 years old, during which he has participated in different film and television projects, such as the famous series “Malcolm in the middle“, in which he was responsible for torturing Reese, played by Justin Tyler Berfield.

The appearance of the American actress in the series starring Frankie Muniz took place in the middle of the second season and she played little Emily, the “tender” daughter of the Wilkerson’s new neighbors, Malcolm’s family name.

In the chapter “New neighbors”, in which he acted Dakota FanningLouis and Hall host a potluck with the family who moved in next door, which ends in disaster thanks to Emily wanting to eat Reese.

The conflict begins when Emily bites Reese in the arm and then in the leg. Because the little girl’s mother does nothing about her, Louis approaches her and covers her nose so that she releases the limb of her son, which provoked the fury of the “cute” mother. little girl.

It was not the only time that the character of Dakota Fanning she attempted against Reese, who developed a great fear of her, which did not let him sleep at night.

Friends of Dakota Fanning celebrate her birthday with hilarious photos

As we already mentioned, this day Dakota Fanning celebrates her 28th birthday, for which her friends are congratulating her through her social networks, through which, in addition to beautiful words, they are sharing fun photos of the famous.

In her Instagram stories, the actress shared the images that her loved ones are sharing to congratulate her on celebrating another year of life.

In one she appears drinking directly from a bottle, another shows her enjoying a party and another confirms that she really likes going out to have fun, because she appears dancing.

Instagram @dakotafanning

While her sister, the also actress Elle Fanning published a series of childhood and adolescence photographs of Dakota Fanningremembered for her performance in “Malcolm in the middle” When I was five years old.