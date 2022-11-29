Dakota Fanning: This is how cute she looked when she acted in “Malcolm in the Middle” (VIDEO)

Dakota Fanning Today, February 23, he is 28 years old, during which he has participated in different film and television projects, such as the famous series “Malcolm in the middle“, in which he was in charge of torturing Reese, played by Justin Tyler Berfield.

The American actress appeared in the series starring Frankie Muniz in the middle of the second season and played little Emily, the “tender” daughter of the new neighbors of the Wilkersons, Malcolm’s family name.

In the chapter “New neighbors”, in which he acted Dakota FanningLouis and Hall throw a potluck with the family that moved in next door, which ended in disaster thanks to Emily wanting to eat Reese.

The conflict begins when Emily bites Reese on the arm and then on the leg. Because the little girl’s mother doesn’t do anything about her, Louis approaches her and covers her nose to get her to let go of her son’s limb, which provoked the fury of the “tender” mother. little girl.

It was not the only time that the character of Dakota Fanning attempted against Reese, who developed a great fear of her, which did not let him sleep at night.

Dakota Fanning’s friends celebrate her birthday with funny photos

As we already mentioned, this day Dakota Fanning celebrates her 28th birthday, for which her friends are congratulating her through her social networks, through which, in addition to beautiful words, they are sharing fun photos of the famous.

In her Instagram stories, the actress shared the images that her loved ones are sharing to congratulate her on celebrating another year of life.

In one she appears drinking directly from a bottle, another shows her enjoying a party and another confirms that she really likes to go out and have fun, as she appears dancing.

Instagram @dakotafanning

While his sister, the also actress Elle Fanning, published a series of photographs of the childhood and adolescence of Dakota Fanningremembered for her performance in “Malcolm in the middle” When I was five years old.