Dakota Fanning to Accompany Denzel Washington in ‘The Equalizer 3’

Eight years have passed since Antoine Fuqa turned a series of the 80s more or less remembered into The Equalizerusing a Denzel Washington irresistible as an ex-marine assiduous in taking justice into his own hands. Just like what happened with The Equalizer 2this adaptation was a box office success (the first won 194 million dollars while the second fell slightly to 190), and soon after there were those who thought that the brand was well known enough to mark a reboot feminine. Thus was born a series of The Equalizer destined for CBS starring Queen Latifah.

This series has not done badly either, since the network has decided to renew it for a third and fourth season. Aside from Latifah’s adventures, however, interest in the version of the vigilante in charge of Washington has hardly diminished, and Fuqua is already immersed in the production of The Equalizer 3. It happens shortly after it premiered on Netflix Guilty (remake of a memorable Danish film) and when it has already been confirmed that Washington will repeat as Robert McCall, parallel to Richard Wenck as a screenwriter (he has already signed the scripts for the two previous films). To all this must now be added, according to dead linethe signing of who would accompany Washington.

This is an old acquaintance, as it will be Dakota Fanning who co-stars The Equalizer 3. Washington and Fanning already starred together The fire of revenge of Tony Scott, where the former had to act as protector. Now that Fanning is older we cannot assume that these roles will be repeated, although it is easy to imagine them joining forces as Washington did with Chloë Grace Moretz in the first equalizer. The filming of the third installment should not take long to begin, and it has already set a premiere for the September 1, 2023.

