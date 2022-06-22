Dakota Fanning would be Sue Storm in Fantastic Four

An Internet rumor indicates that Dakota Fanning would already be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four. Attention!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a process of expansion after the end of the Infinity Saga and with the passing of Phase 4 where new titles were released with properties that are a complete debut as Moon Knight either Ms Marvel. In this sense, the acquisition of Fox by Disney is key because from that operation the brand led by Kevin Feig can develop the film of the Fantastic Four or the X Men.

The first family of comics already had a wink in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where John Krasinski plays the smartest human being on the planet: Reed Richards. Mr. Fantastic does not end well in the film, but that participation plus an announcement in the past are the keys to understanding the importance of this project for Kevin Feig.

A name of weight for the MCU

Now a version of Giant Freakin Robot suggests the possibility that Dakota Fanning be part of the movie Fantastic Four who recently lost his director, jon wattsbut which is clearly under development by Marvel. Will he share a cast with John Krasinski? In the graphic novels the original versions of these heroes had a similar age gap to these actors.

Fantastic Four tells the story of a family that is exposed to cosmic rays that modify their molecular structure giving them special powers. Reed Richards becomes a rubber man, Sue Storm can turn invisible and generate force fields, Johnny Storm is a human torch, and Ben Grimm gets the worst of it when he undergoes a radical change as The Thing.

Dakota Fanning began her professional career in the Hollywood industry at a very young age and her credits include titles such as Man on Fire, War of the Worlds, I am Sam, the alienist, once upon a time in hollywood, Heroes Y The cat, among other. She is a very versatile actress who has worked with some of the biggest figures in the business and would be a great addition to the MCU.