Dakota Johnson: 50 Shades of Gray set issues

dakota johnson spoke with the prestigious magazine Vanity Fair, in what was a pleasant interview where he reflected on some topics of the franchise that he starred in with jamie dornan, 50 shades of gray, seven years after the release of the first film. The actors played the famous couple Anastasia Steele and Christian Grayrespectively, among which there were several explicit sexual scenes.

Johnson told Vanity that he sees Dornan as a brother, that there was never even a moment when they didn’t get along. He explained that he loves it like family and that they were there for each other, having to trust each other a lot to protect themselves from the harsh criticism the franchise received.

Dakota also revealed that the Fifty Shades franchise, based on the hit erotica book series, had become a creative battle. The actress explained that Erika Leonard, the author of the book, exercised creative control over her and interfered with the vision that she and many others behind the scenes had in mind.

The actress told Vanity Fair that many of the problems on set were due to EL James, the author of the books, exercising a lot of creative control over the film.

“I signed on to do a very different version of the movie that we ended up doing,” confessed the actress, who said that everything James wanted had to be done, which led to many parts of the original script being rewritten.

“The night before, I would rewrite scenes with the old dialogue so I could add a line here and there. It was like chaos all the time.”he confessed.

Although she says she does not regret her participation, since both she and Dornan were treated very well, she considers that it was a very difficult experience and it was difficult to make all three films. “If I had known at the time that it was going to be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done it. It would have been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.said.