Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin to Mexico for the Coldplay tour

dakota johnson visited Mexico, and although she tried to go unnoticed to not detract from Coldplay’s prominencethe fans they couldn’t help noticing his presence.

The actress who in 2021 was on a promotional tour of his movie “The Lost Daughter” took a break from work issues to support her current boyfriend, Chris Martin during his visit to Mexico on the occasion of his tour “Music of the Spheres”.

dakota johnson tried not to attract attention but it was inevitable because various fans of both her and Coldplay noticed her attendance at the second date of the four that the British band scheduled in Mexico City.

Dakota Johnson went to the Coldplay concert in Mexico.

Was Dakota Johnson in Mexico?

Knowing, some fans did not hesitate to capture Dakota Johnson in the distance, while the luckiest took the opportunity to take pictures with them. Some say that during the concert, Chris Martin dedicated the song “My Universe” to him.

According to some videos and photographs, the actress could have stayed in a famous and luxurious hotel in Mexico City. Her stay in Aztec lands was confirmed by her friend, actor Blake Leewho shared a publication in which he put the capital of Mexico as the location.

In the photograph in question dakota johnson appearsalso an actress, Addison Timlin, and even Moses Martinin it he wrote “Ohhhh Mexico” in the description. In addition to a video in which she appears with her sister, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas, Estella Banderas.