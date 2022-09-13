Dakota Johnson, actress and girlfriend Chris Martin, is in Peru for Coldplay concerts

Dakota Johnson arrived in Peru with Chris Martin, leader of Coldplay.

dakota johnsonAmerican actress known for starring in the trilogy “50 shades of gray”arrived in Peru on the night of Monday, September 12 with his partner Chris Martinleader of Coldplay. Melanie Griffith’s daughter will enjoy the shows of the British band at the National Stadium, agreed for this Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14.

The fans of the group were surprised when they saw the main vocalist of Coldplay kneel in homeland as a sign of gratitude for playing once again in Peru. Beside him was none other than dakota johnsonwho has accompanied Martin in the last concerts of his tour “Music of the Spheres World Tour”.

Shortly after, the actress was caught entering the Belmond hotel, located in Miraflores, where the pop rock and alternative rock group is staying. Users in Twitter They shared images of the couple outside the establishment.

Dakota Johnson was caught entering a Miraflores hotel | Twitter

When this information began to go viral on social networks, fans went crazy over Dakota’s presence in the capital, since it would be the first time she stepped foot in our country as the official couple of Chris Martin. As is known, the last concert of Coldplay in Peru it was held in 2016 and they only started dating in October 2017.

“I am breathing the same air as Camila Cabello, Coldplay and Dakota Johnson”, “Quick, close the borders that Cabello, Dakota and Coldplay meet in Peru. Long live the country!”, “God, they breathe the same air as me, people don’t sleep today”, are some comments that can be found on the platform.

Fans celebrated the arrival of Dakota Johnson in Peru. (twitter)

The first show of Coldplay will be held tuesday september 13 changing the date, as it had initially been scheduled for Tuesday the 20th of the same month. The second date is agreed for the Wednesday September 14. on both dates Camila Hair will be the guest opening act.

The British band’s tour will be powered by solar panels and sustainable batteries, two years after scrapping promotional concerts for their previous album for environmental reasons. “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately the reason we exist as a band,” they explained in Twitterclaiming to have been planning this tour for years.

“At the same time, we are well aware that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible.”, they specified. The tour will start in March, will go through Central America, North America and Europe and will end in Rio de Janeiro in September.

Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

– The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. and will last approximately 2 hours.

– It is suggested to arrive in advance to the local.

– Minors from 7 years of age may enter paying their ticket accompanied by an adult.

– If you bought a Infinity Ticket, you must go to Will Call with your e-ticket so that you can exchange it for an entrance ticket to the event. You must identify yourself as the owner of the web purchase by providing your purchase number and presenting physically: your identity document and the card with which you made the payment.

– The use of a double mask (a surgical mask with three folds below and a fabric mask above it) or a KN95 to circulate on public roads is mandatory at the national level.

– The use of a face shield is recommended for entering establishments with a risk of crowding where the physical distance of one and a half meters cannot be maintained, such as shopping malls, galleries, department stores, basic product supply stores, supermarkets, etc. markets, warehouses and pharmacies.

