Dakota Johnson and 50 Shades: “I have no regrets”

The trilogy of films by 50 Shades it was a worldwide success whose popularity brought two then pseudo-unknown actors into the limelight Dakota Johnson (daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith) Jamie Dornan, today entered by law in the firmament of Hollywood. A film not exactly easy to make the one inspired by the books of EL James especially as regards the composition of the cast and, in particular, the choice of the actors who would give life to the roles of the two protagonists: or Anastasia Steele and Christian Gray, the whose erotic performances would have made more of a star flee than today, seeing as much as the films of 50 shades of black, 50 shades of Grey And 50 Shades Of Red have been appreciated by the public, they will be eating their hands for not wanting to show a little more skin in favor of the camera.

A fear that has not prevented Dakota from transforming herself into the shy but imaginative Anastasia, a role that has made her famous all over the world and that she has no intention of denying. “I feel like I haven’t been labeled for this role,” the 32-year-old said today engaged to Coldplay singer Chris Martin (ex-husband of Gwynet Paltrow, actress with whom Dakota attended the Gucci Love Parade event). “I guess after that film I could have gone in a certain direction but that wasn’t what interested me,” explained the actress, whose decision to take part in the films of 50 Shades it came only after careful evaluation: “I pay close attention to the script and the people involved in the project are fantastic,” he continued.

For Dakota Johnson, what others say or think does not matter, as only she is able to know what is right for her career, as in the case of the films with Dornan, whose project was kept secret until Dakota. she got the call telling her she was chosen. At that point, the 32-year-old actress was overwhelmed by countless doubts: “I remember talking to Emily Blunt and I said “Do I have to do this trilogy?”. Because I want to have a really special career and I want to make a certain type of film, but that will change things ». Fears that are more than understandable are those of the 32-year-old who, for the first time, had been hired for an important role that would have turned her life upside down by taking her to the red carpets all over the world, where mum and dad had paraded for decades.

Fortunately, to convince Chris Martin’s girlfriend, Blunt, whose words they gave to her colleague the charge and confidence she needed and that today make her say “I have no regrets”, referring to her presence in the erotic trilogy of 50 Shades. A more than appropriate advice from Emily given that Dakota’s career has literally taken off from that moment on, giving her the opportunity to choose the roles that are most congenial to her, building that “special career” of which one was talking about film after film. time and that today sees it as the protagonist of The Lost Daughter, a psychological drama written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal that will arrive on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

