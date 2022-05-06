Entertainment

Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevigne opted for the daring in their gala looks

dakota johnson Y Cara Delevingne They are one of the most anticipated celebrities every year in the met gala. Not only because they always bring something new, but also because they bring something original and more rebellious to the red carpet. This time, they did not disappoint and here are their outfits.

Let’s remember that this year’s theme was “Gilded Age” or the American Golden Age. Very few were right on the subject with their outfits like Sarah Jessica Parker or Billie Eilish, and although others did not, there were very good outfits that marked something different like those of dakota johnson Y Cara Delevingne.

