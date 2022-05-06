Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevigne opted for the daring in their gala looks

dakota johnson Y Cara Delevingne They are one of the most anticipated celebrities every year in the met gala. Not only because they always bring something new, but also because they bring something original and more rebellious to the red carpet. This time, they did not disappoint and here are their outfits.

Let’s remember that this year’s theme was “Gilded Age” or the American Golden Age. Very few were right on the subject with their outfits like Sarah Jessica Parker or Billie Eilish, and although others did not, there were very good outfits that marked something different like those of dakota johnson Y Cara Delevingne.

The first cause of our choice for them was the fact that they wore pants, something that is not often seen in the met gala. This meant that, although their outfits They were not attached to the theme. They caught the attention of all of us who were watching the celebration.

Dakota Johnson defended her crystal jumpsuit and gown with a train. A bold but effective look. Photo: Instagram.

For example, dakota johnson represented the house of Gucci – her flagship brand – with a closed jumpsuit with black crystals and semi-transparent and a robe-style cape with a bow, in burgundy velvet. As shoes, she chose black stilettos with ankle straps.

An look more rock, but keeping the classic and timeless touches in its shape, color and material. dakota johnson She provided sensuality with her loose, slightly wavy hair and her makeup with black eyeliner that highlighted her eyes.

Cara Delevigne preferred to be a little more rebellious by showing her torso painted gold. Photo: Instagram.

On the other hand, Cara Delevingne also surprised with his look signed by Dior. The model wore a burgundy red and velvet pantsuit-jacket. The surprise was under her jacket where her torso and bust were completely painted gold and a large gold necklace was admired.

Cara Delevingne She also chose her loose platinum hair with waves and a dreamy makeup with gold sequins around her eyes that made them stand out and add more value to her entire look.

We have already done the task of analyzing the outfits daring of dakota johnson Y Cara Delevingne. Now, it’s your turn to choose who was the most extravagant.