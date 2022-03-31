Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin: this is their mansion in Malibu

A rock singer and an up-and-coming actress make the perfect couple. Since Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin confirmed their romance, the cameras have not stopped capturing every sign of love they have for each other and that involves the home they share since 2021.

The couple has kept their life in a low profile, but, even with this, they have decided to share their fans who live together, since their love is one of the strongest in the artistic field. Thus, Malibu became the cradle of his new life as a couple, so, knowing the great taste of dakota In interior design and design, we have no doubt that it is an incredible and very beautiful house.

the big deal

The House of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin is a sprawling, lavish $12.5 million mansion in Point Dume, Malibu. This remained in the market for a long time, so they acquired it at a lower cost, since it could not be sold at 14 million, as was estimated at the beginning.

Thus, the house with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a swimming pool and more amenities, became the couple’s home, which is close to the beach, shops of all kinds and schools, in addition to having an exclusive system security that promises to take care of the family to keep their privacy intact.

Cape Cod Style

The new mansion Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin It is Cape Cod style, that is to say, a place called that very close to the beach and with shacks, shops and beach spaces that evoke naturalness, a warm atmosphere and a beautiful blue view.